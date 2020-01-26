A large contingent of farmers is expected for Wednesday’s 46th annual Ag Expo at the Owensboro Convention Center.
That daylong event originated with the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service and has been kept alive by the 14-member Grain Day Committee.
Ag Expo is a showcase of everything farm-related, which includes educational programs, vendors and numerous speakers throughout the day.
Clint Hardy, Daviess County’s ag extension agent and member of the committee, said the Ag Expo has tremendously increased attendance and participation from farmers, vendors and sponsorships over the nearly five decades.
“It’s really developed into a community event,” Hardy said. “It’s supported by the cooperative extension office but coordinated by a group of committee members who make it happen.”
Ag Expo begins at 7:30 a.m. with free registration. The trade show begins at the same time and runs until 3:30 p.m.
The first sessions start at 8:30 a.m. They include Grain Market Outlook with speaker Todd Davis in Ballroom A; Soil Fertility with speaker Edwin Ritchey in Ballroom B and Soybean in Disease Management Considerations with Carl Bradley in Ballroom C.
Hardy said Iowa farmer Wayne Humphreys is this year’s keynote speaker.
“He’s not really speaking about the economy or ag production; he’s really going to be talking about leadership within the farm business,” Hardy said. “Hopefully, he’ll be able to share some things with a twist of humor that will be uplifting.”
Lunch will also be provided at no charge with a limited number of meal tickets that will be handed out at registration.
Hardy attributed the event’s longevity to what he referred to as a “three-legged” stool approach — the extension service being one leg, the planning committee volunteers being the second leg and booth sponsorships being the third leg.
“I would not attempt a program of this scale by myself,” Hardy said. “It’s done and conducted through very serious involvement in leadership of the planning committee.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
