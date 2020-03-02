Owensboro Public Schools has announced the dates for the 2020 Summer Institute for Young Artists, which will take place May 26 through June 5.
The camp runs from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day and culminates in a public performance 6 p.m. June 5 at Owensboro High School, where the camp takes place each year. The camp is not limited to OPS students, and is open to students entering into fourth grade through ninth grade.
Tom Stites, OPS coordinator of fine arts, said this year’s camp theme is superheroes, and that the staff will be the same as last year. Space is limited to 160 students.
Students who participate in SIYA have the option of choosing one major and one elective to study throughout the camp. Camp majors are band, choir, orchestra, visual art, drama and dance. Electives are dance, drawing, drama, ceramics and digital music.
Stites said each year SIYA has a two-pronged approach for exploring the arts: the actual camp primarily aimed at students in fourth through ninth grade, and the older high school students who come back to mentor the campers.
In an effort to give staff members more of a chance to plan for camp activities, the camp application deadline is moved up this year to May 1. A teacher recommendation form is required for first-time campers.
“It’s pretty simple,” Stites said. “They just fill it out and give it to their primary arts teacher and they send it to us.”
Registration forms are available at the OPS central office, at 450 Griffith Ave.
Most students who attend SIYA enjoy it so much they return to camp each year, and those who age out of the camp often return to become mentors, which is the case for Ja Seng Pauhkum, an OHS senior last year.
She had attended camp for five years before becoming a mentor for violin students. She came to SIYA camp as a choir major, but was introduced to violin in camp and stuck with it.
She said there are many things for students to enjoy at camp.
“You can do visual arts, choir, dance, all of those performing arts,” she said. “It’s a great way to introduce those things to little kids who may be interested, and to involve them in the arts.”
Camp tuition is $150 per student, and tuition covers the cost of breakfast and lunch for anyone under the age of 18, a T-shirt, transportation during camp and any materials students will need.
Scholarship opportunities are available to OPS students who need financial assistance. Those wishing to explore scholarship opportunities can contact Tom Stites at Central Office at 270-686-1000.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
