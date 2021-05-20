Too often we take the things we use every day for granted and don’t wonder who came up with the idea.
Take can openers, for instance.
If it wasn’t for a guy from Connecticut named Ezra Warnet, we might still be opening cans with a hammer and chisel.
You see, the can was invented 48 years before the can opener.
For nearly five decades, people were buying canned goods.
But there was no can opener until 1858.
It wasn’t as simple as today’s can openers, though.
Warnet’s invention was deemed too dangerous for domestic use.
Grocers opened the cans before you left the store.
That doesn’t seem like a good idea, though.
Now, the can opener doesn’t look like much of an invention.
You wouldn’t think it would be that hard to figure out.
But the great minds of the world struggled from 1810 — when King George III granted a patent to Peter Durand, a Londoner, for a tin-plated iron can to be used as a food container — until 1858 to come up with a way to get those dang cans open.
You know there was some cussing going on during those years.
You see, those early cans were made of iron covered by a thin layer of tin.
They had labels with instructions to “cut around on the top near to outer edge with a chisel and hammer.”
Bet it was fun fixing soup in those days.
Production of those early cans was very slow.
They say that even the best craftsman could only produce 60 cans a day.
Finally, in 1846, Henry Evans invented a die device for making a can in a single operation.
The speed of can-making increased 10 times — from six an hour to 60.
Warnet’s can opener lasted 67 years until something better came along.
The first modern-style can opener appeared in 1925.
It was another decade before the first flat-top beverage can went on shelves in Richmond, Virginia.
And it wasn’t until 1963 that American Ernie Fraze of the Dayton Reliable Tool Co. — working with Alcoa — designed the first easy-open aluminum beverage can.
Something to think about the next time you need to open a can.
