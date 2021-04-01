TGIF!
I thought Friday would never get here.
But it’s finally Friday.
Did you get it?
Yep, today is April 1.
April Fools’ Day.
And it’s still Thursday.
They say it all started in France back in 1561 — 460 years ago.
King Charles IX decreed that on the following Jan. 1, France would begin following the new Gregorian calendar.
And New Year’s Day would henceforth be celebrated on Jan. 1 rather than April 1.
But some folks forgot and celebrated on April 1.
And their friends called them “April fools.”
This year, like last year, with so many of us working from home, there aren’t many chances to play pranks.
But here are a few ideas gleaned from the internet.
Buy one of those greeting cards with small electronic devices that play a tune.
Place it somewhere very hard to find in a friend’s office and watch it drive him or her crazy.
Reprogram all the speed-dials in the office to call “Dial-a-prayer” or something similar.
Take a bucket of water and dump it beneath the front of a friend’s car.
Then knock on the door and ask how long their radiator has been leaking.
Caller ID kinda killed this one.
But it was good in its time.
Call someone (not someone sick or elderly) and say you’re installing “high voltage phone fiber optics” in the neighborhood.
Tell them their phone will ring a lot. But say, “Please disconnect your answering machine. And no matter what, do not pick up the phone or answer it for any reason or I might be electrocuted.”
Hang up. Wait a minute. And then call again.
Let it ring until they finally pick it up. Then let loose with a blood-curdling scream.
If your sink has a sprayer on it, tape down the handle before you go to bed.
Then, listen the next morning to the screams of the first person who turns on the faucet and gets drenched.
(Kids, don’t try this on your parents.)
Find a piece of cloth that will rip easily and loudly.
Drop a $10 bill on the ground.
Stand as close as possible, but where you can rip the cloth unseen.
When someone bends over to pick up the sawbuck, rip the cloth and watch their expression.
Happy April fooling!
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
