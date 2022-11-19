I am thinking about that plaque I used to see hanging on the wall of a former coworker: “There is always something to be thankful for.”
In my mind, I always silently corrected the grammar (“There is always something for which to be thankful”) but the heart of the sentiment is accurate … and that’s all that matters.
This message is on my mind this Thanksgiving season, especially. We seem to have come upon Thanksgiving rather suddenly this year, or maybe it’s just me. Or maybe it’s the cold snap, which makes me want to take down my autumn decorations and put up holly and lights, but I will make myself be patient and take one holiday at a time and not rush right into Christmas.
But regardless, this Thanksgiving feels more like an afterthought than anything deliberate. There has been a lot of sickness in my family this season, bringing with it the usual disruption of routines, and I have at my elbow right now a stack of “get well” and “thinking of you” cards that I hope to get mailed in time to reach their destinations before Thursday.
Nobody has invited me to Thanksgiving this year, which is perfectly understandable given the circumstances of everyone’s lives right now.
I had booked a flight to Buffalo for next week but their forecast of somewhere between three and six feet of snow put a big ol’ quietus on that idea.
Then a friend and I made vague plans to pick up a plate lunch at a local diner, or maybe scrounge around to see if any restaurants would be open, laughingly resigning ourselves to being surrounded by strangers on Thanksgiving in a tableau that is always painted as melancholy and sad when you read about it in books or see in movies, but actually is fun and carefree in real life, if only you go into it with the right attitude.
But now something has come up, and I’m not sure that plan is going to materialize either.
So as of right now, Thanksgiving will dawn on just me and my dog and my memories.
Memories of shyly re-introducing myself to the cousins from Cincinnati whom we saw maybe once a year as we walked into my grandmother’s house in Rockport (the one in Indiana). By the end of the day, we were romping together and rollicking with laughter, playing “Spoons” and “Murder and Midnight” and pretending to be insulted by our banishment to the kids’ table in the kitchen, but who wanted to sit at the grown-ups’ table with all their somber, boring conversation?
Memories of my mother getting up throughout the night to baste a turkey, and me waking up to a house filled with the aroma of good things. Mom followed her mother’s recipe to make what she called dressing and I called stuffing. The Thanksgiving table always included a saucer on which she arranged slices of jellied cranberry sauce. Nobody ate it; she just thought it looked pretty.
Memories of staring out the passenger window of a car, on my way to my mother-in-law’s farmhouse in Maceo, gazing at furrows of dirt in plowed, harvested fields, dusted with snow so that they looked like iced oatmeal cookies.
Memories of the little apartment where I hoped the kids would sleep late so they wouldn’t require breakfast, as that would be just one more meal I’d have to come up with. In a forlorn attempt to bring some festivity to the grim atmosphere, I put the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on our little black-and-white TV — the one where the image was so fuzzy it looked like there was a blizzard in New York City even though it wasn’t snowing there at all.
Memories from a few years later, when I was determined that our Thanksgiving would be as fancy as anyone else’s, which meant I put a paper tablecloth and two candles on the kitchen table. That plan went horribly and hysterically awry when the cat hopped up on the table to nibble on the turkey and caught her tail on fire. Fortunately, one of the boys threw the cat out the back door before she could race through the living room and burn the whole house down.
Memories of sitting around an elegant table with my Dad, my brother and sister-in-law, cousins and friends, as they shared old family stories that were new to me, on the first Thanksgiving I’d spent with my father in more than 50 years.
Memories of years gone by blur into visions of years yet to come. Memories and thoughts of the people I have known and loved mingle until I am not sure what has faded away and what is with me now and what is still a dream.
But I am thankful for all of them …
… and that’s all that matters.
