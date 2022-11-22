City Hall and Parks Administration Office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.
City transit buses will not run on Thursday, Nov. 24 and will run on a reduced schedule from 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.
Normal trash collection will occur Monday, Nov. 21, through Wednesday, Nov. 23 for residential and commercial sanitation customers. There will be no trash collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Thursday routes will be collected on Friday, Nov. 25 and Friday routes will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Residents are reminded that the city’s cost-saving automated system and low sanitation rates do not allow for extra trash to be piled on, in, or around the mobile cart; lids must be closed for collection. Special blue bags are available to purchase at City Hall for $2.50 each or five for $10. The bags should be placed near the mobile cart for collection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.