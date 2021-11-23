With the world entering the second holiday season during the coronavirus pandemic, more Americans are expected to take to the roads and airports for Thanksgiving travel this year than in 2020.
According to a statement Monday by the AAA East Central Division, an estimated 53.4 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving, about a 13% increase over last year.
“This Thanksgiving, people are ready to get back to traveling,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “With restrictions being lifted and travel more accessible than in 2020, making new holiday memories with family and friends is once again a priority for Americans.”
The anticipated increase in travel this year is significant in that it shows travel volume returning to within 5% of pre-pandemic levels.
According to a AAA travel forecast, an estimated 2.97 million Americans will be traveling by car this Thanksgiving, an 8.3% increase over last year. Air travel is estimated to account for 90,000 travelers this year, a 77.4% increase over 2020 numbers. Those traveling by bus, train or ship make up the greatest anticipated increase in travelers, with 37,000 people or a 245.1% increase from Thanksgiving 2020.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for the Kentucky State Police in Henderson, said Monday that KSP will be utilizing proactive measures to help ensure safe conditions for those traveling by automobile this Thanksgiving.
“It is one of those situations where we prepare for it year after year,” King said.
KSP utilizes Data Driven Enforcement Planning and a system known as KY OPS, which allows officers to track data year-over-year.
When an agency reports an arrest, citation, wreck or drunk driver, that data is collected and stored in the KY Ops system. This allows police to determine areas within the state that are likely to need a little more police presence throughout the holiday weekend.
“One of the greatest ways to utilize (the system) is allowing your troopers to look at this data and say, ‘in the past 10 years on Thanksgiving, there is a correlation or the odds increase at this hour on this given day at this location.”
In addition to the data driven approach, KSP will also be utilizing traditional patrols, as well as road checks.
“As you know, when people are off work or there are holidays and there are many people coming together, then you have people who drink or maybe drug, and then try to drive and navigate home,” King said. “That of course is against the law, and we discourage that competently.”
King said he advises individuals to make plans prior to beginning their Thanksgiving festivities, such as having a designated driver, or calling Lyft, Uber or a taxi service if they choose to drink alcohol.
“Road checks are a great way to make sure that everyone that passes through will make it to their home safely, and we want to make sure that everyone who is on our corridors will make it to their destination safely,” he said.
King said he also advises those driving more than 100 miles to stop and take a break after every 75 or so miles to help prevent driving fatigue, especially after a heavy meal.
According to INRIX, a data and analytics company based in Kirkland, Washington, the peak travel times for Wednesday, Nov. 24 will be noon until 8 p.m. and before 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving day.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.