My cruise aboard the U.S. Roanoke to the Mediterranean Sea while a member of the U.S. Navy will forever be the highlight of my life.
As a young boy who had never been farther away from home than Pellville the first 18 years of his life, the idea of getting to see many of the greatest places in the world was overwhelming.
And it all came about when the commander of the supply department at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida, decided I needed to spend some time at sea when the right time arrived. That right time for him was when the U.S. Roanoke returned to its home port in Norfolk, Virginia, in need of some new crewmen.
And the ship, the commander said, would soon be leaving for the Mediterranean.
Our first stop on that fantastic voyage would be Valencia, Spain, where we would remain for three days.
And on one of those three days myself and three of my friends went into town and stopped at a quaint Spanish pub for a little refreshment. Sitting there enjoying our toddies, I saw an elderly man at the end of bar and looking in a rather downtrodden state. I asked the waitress to take him whatever it was he was drinking and put it on our tab.
A few minutes laterw a large tray of fish, shrimp and lobster was delivered to our table. We did not order it and asked the waitress where it came from. She said the old man at the end of the bar ordered it for us.
“Gee,” I said, “I don’t think he can afford this.”
“Yes he can,” the lady replied. “He owns this place.”
One of our next stops on the cruise was Istanbul, Turkey, at the same time a popular American singer, Kitty Kallen, was hitting the high side with her recording of “Istanbul (not Constantinople).” It was being played throughout that foreign city.
While there we also heard a humorous joke involving Miss Kallen and then popular country music singer Conway Twitty.
It was said the two were heading toward the marriage arena when Kitty suddenly changed her mind. She reportedly told a friend she didn’t want to go through the rest of her life being called Kitty Twitty.
But like I said, just a joke.
Further into our journey, we pulled into the port of Naples, Italy. It was there I was subjected to one of the shady features of life a young sailor of 18 had not yet been subjected to.
While walking up the beach, we were greeted by a group of ladies interested in promoting their field of endeavor.
“Like to spend a little time in bed with me, sailor boy?” one of them asked.
“No thanks,” I answered, “ I just had a good night’s sleep.”
That prompted a little chuckle from one of the guys I was with.
Anyway, if I had been a civilian and attempted a vacation trip such as that it would have cost countless thousands of dollars.
Thanks, U.S. Navy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.