We tend to think of the 1930s in terms of the Great Depression and not much else.

But a lot happened here in that decade.

There were 22,765 of us in Owensboro and 43,779 in Daviess County as the 1930s began.

The county clerk’s office registered more than 4,000 cars and hundreds of trucks in 1930.

U.S. 60 was being built across Daviess County. So was Kentucky 81 and U.S. 431. And that meant lots of construction work.

Local banks reported more than $8 million in assets. But in 1932, Central Trust went under with more than $2 million in deposits.

Soybeans were still an experimental crop in 1930. Tractors are beginning to replace mules, and combines are beginning to appear in area fields.

By the mid-1930s, Moneta Sleet was practicing photography in Owensboro’s BaptistTown neighborhood with a box camera his parents bought him. In 1969, he became the first African American to win the Pulitzer Prize in photojournalism — for a photograph taken at the funeral of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

In Spencer County, Indiana, in 1931, workers begin razing a school, a small church, a hotel, a general store, a doctor’s office, 11 houses and seven barns in Lincoln City to return Abraham Lincoln’s boyhood farm to the way it looked when he lived there from 1816 to 1830.

Owensboro allowed movie theaters to open on Sunday for the first time in 1931.

On April 7, 1933, a glass of beer became legal in Owensboro for the first time in 14 years.

In 1934, Lawrence Bader Jr. created something that would put Owensboro on the map — an indoor barbecue restaurant specializing in mutton.

After half a century, Owensboro’s street cars made their final run on April 13, 1934.

Sears, Roebuck and Co. opened its first Owensboro store downtown on May 2, 1935.

Owensboro’s parks began their first structured recreation programs in 1935 when the first public tennis courts opened.

Rainey Bethea, a 22-year-old native of Roanoke, Virginia, was hanged for rape on Aug. 14, 1936, near the current site of the Owensboro Convention Center.

He was also charged with murder, but the penalty for rape was a public hanging.

The national outcry over the Owensboro spectacle changed American capital punishment, and Bethea was the last person publicly executed in America.

In 1936, from May 27 to Sept. 22 — 118 days — the thermometer climbed to 90 degrees or more on 78 days.

It topped 100 degrees on 22 days and 105 on five days.

Federal programs to put the jobless to work began in Owensboro in 1936.

Within four years, the number of paved streets in Owensboro increased by 42% — to 25 of the total 85 miles of city streets.

Approximately 550 men found jobs working on streets, Rash Stadium, sewers, parts of Owensboro Mercy Health System, the Utica School and more.

The summer of ‘36 also saw the arrival of minor league baseball.

The Portageville ( Missouri) Pirates moved to town to play at Southside Park.

The following year, they became the Owensboro Oilers and built a new ballpark, Miller Field, at 18th and Triplett streets, where they would play until 1955.

Rain started falling in December 1936 and just wouldn’t quit.

For 21 days in January 1937, it continues to fall. Eight thunderstorms rock the area. The 17.59 inches of rain that month remains the most ever recorded here in a single month.

The unending rains bring on the worst flood in Ohio Valley history.

On Aug. 14, 1937, President Roosevelt approved construction of a downtown bridge here.

Owensboro launched an annual Christmas parade in 1937 that is still a tradition 85 years later.

On Dec. 10, 1937, Pope Pius XI created a new western Kentucky diocese at Owensboro to serve 32 counties.

Electricity started reaching farmhouses in the mid-1930s and people started buying toasters, radios, fans and other city conveniences.

On Feb. 7, 1938, Owensboro’s first radio station — WOMI — signed on the air.

On Nov. 13, 1938, fire broke out at Glenmore Distillery. Before it could be extinguished, 2 million gallons of whiskey were destroyed, along with a new bottling house.

As the ‘30s ended, Owensboro turned out the lights on Mulberry Street, its famed “red light” district.

In a town that once boasted 19 brothels with girls as young as 14, now there were none.

