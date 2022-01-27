They say that a century ago the ‘20s roared.
Here’s a look at some of the things that happened here.
There are 40,733 of us in Daviess County when the “jazz age” begins.
And fewer than half of us — 17,424 — live in Owensboro.
But by the end of the decade, more than half of Daviess County’s population will be inside the city for the first time.
Local boosters are referring to us as “The Chicago of Kentucky.”
But we have a long way to go.
Paducah, with 24,735 people, is growing much faster than we are.
McHenry native Ray Chapman makes history the hard way on Aug. 17, 1920.
The Cleveland Indians’ shortstop dies of a head injury suffered the day before when he’s struck by a pitch thrown by Carl Mays of the New York Yankees.
For the first time, the national campaign trail leads through Owensboro.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt, assistant secretary of the Navy and Democratic nominee for vice president, addresses 1,800 people at the Grand Theatre downtown on Oct. 2, 1920.
Tractors are beginning to replace mules in area fields.
And tomatoes are becoming a big crop in the southern part of Daviess County.
But hemp is still Kentucky’s biggest cash crop.
In 1921, a Rosine family rushes 10-year-old William Smith Monroe to Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital, where he undergoes emergency surgery for a ruptured appendix.
Years later, Bill Monroe, “the father of bluegrass music,” will tell that story every time he plays a tune called “Owensboro.”
When women win the right to vote in 1920, they also win other rights and responsibilities.
In 1921, Daviess County impanels its first all-female jury.
Voters in Owensboro agree to sell $300,000 in bonds to build a new Owensboro High School on Frederica Street near the south city limits.
Klan rallies
In the summer of 1923, the Ku Klux Klan, with nearly 4 million members nationwide, decides to organize a klavern in Owensboro.
But city and county officials refuse to allow them to meet on public property.
So, the Klan moves to a field just outside town on the Livermore Road — property that will later become the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus — and erects a large electric cross with bare light bulbs on crossed telephone poles.
Newspaper reports say 3,000 people come out to hear the Rev. E.H. Lougher, an Indiana minister, speak.
But the Klan is never able to find a foothold in Daviess County.
Owensboro changes the name of its first public park — Hickman Park — to American Legion Park in 1923 to honor of veterans of The World War.
In April 1924, construction begins on Lock and Dam 46 in Owensboro to improve navigation on the Ohio River.
It will be dynamited when it becomes obsolete in the 1970s. And a city park — English Park — will take over the land.
On April 3, 1924, one of Daviess County native Beulah Sheriff Annan’s male co-workers is shot to death in her Chicago apartment.
The jury acquits Annan. And reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins goes on to write “Chicago,” a play very loosely based on the case.
In western Daviess County, Mount St. Joseph Academy adds a junior college to its offerings. In 1947, the campus will move to Owensboro and will eventually become Brescia University.
In 1925, John D. “Jughandle Johnny” Morrison becomes the only Daviess Countian to pitch in a World Series.
Keep all businesses downtown
In Owensboro, downtown merchants, concerned about their future, unsuccessfully try to get a law passed forbidding new businesses south of 11th Street.
A commercial oil boom begins in 1925 with 10,661 barrels pumped the first year. Soon after, downtown hotels and restaurants are filled with oil men seeking drilling rights across the region.
For a time, Owensboro has a shot at becoming an aviation center. Kentucky Aircraft Corp. begins producing airplanes on Daniels Lane in 1926.
But Frank Sheehan, the company’s president, dies in a plane crash on Valentine’s Day 1927. And the company dies with him.
In December 1928, Lawrence and Bruce Hager, owners of The Inquirer, form Owensboro Publishing Co., buy the Messenger and combine the city’s two newspapers into the Messenger-Inquirer, effective Jan. 1.
On Jan. 9, 1929, Farmers Bank of West Louisville is held up by two bandits armed with a Thompson machine gun. As they leave the bank, they spray bullets at people down the street.
Carl and Grace Browder will eventually be convicted in what remains the county’s most famous bank robbery.
With Prohibition still in full swing, only seven licensed distilleries are left in the United States, and Owensboro’s Glenmore Distillery is one of them, producing industrial alcohol and vinegar.
In August 1929, the city leases 35 acres on Parrish Avenue from Daviess County Judge E. P. Taylor for a city park.
Moreland Park is named for Alexander Moreland, Taylor’s father-in-law who owned the property earlier. The city takes title to the property after paying $20,000 to Taylor.
