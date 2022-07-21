The Housing Authority of Owensboro’s Adams Village Community Center hosted an Art Show on Wednesday featuring about 40 canvases created by the community center’s seniors.
The works are the products of a painting class that began in January and is held twice a month, providing seniors and the disabled with a creative, hands-on way to be out in the community and socialize.
“We need to let our community know what our seniors are doing here,” said Amy Lilly, resident service administrator at the Housing Authority of Owensboro. “We just wanted to show the community that our seniors are active and socializing.”
Lisa Wheatley, volunteer art teacher at the Housing Authority, said she had never been an instructor before being asked to teach the class.
“I was a CNA, and I worked in three, or four, different nursing homes, so I’ve been around seniors, and it’s just kind of sad to see them like that,” Wheatley said. “A lot of times they’re just sitting around doing nothing, nothing to motivate (them). It seems like they’re just sitting there waiting for the next step. I think (the class has) given them a lot of confidence, and it gives them somewhere to socialize with each other.”
Initially, she said, some seniors were hesitant to join the class, fearing the challenge and battling the worry of making a mistake, something Wheatley said is not a worry, as there are “no mistakes in art.”
Slowly, as the class continued, more and more joined the program, Wheatley said, going from five to 12 seniors participating.
Judy Towery, who has lived in Adam’s Village for eight years, said the classes help keep her active and give her a chance to socialize with her neighbors. It’s also a very low-stress environment, which she enjoys.
“We just love our teacher, we love her to death,” Towery said. “She’s really patient (with us).”
Wheatley said she plans to keep teaching art classes for “as long as they want me.”
The classes are held once to twice a month at the senior center.
While the current class is primarily filled with seniors who live in Housing Authority residences, Lilly said anyone interested is more than welcome to join.
“We don’t want to turn any senior away,” Lilly said. “I think it’s important that seniors socialize and have activities and some place to go to help them stay healthy and to have something to enjoy. It prevents isolation.”
