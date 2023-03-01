At the time of this writing, I am waiting. My whole family is waiting, and no one is waiting more anxiously than my niece and her husband, who are due to be parents of twins any minute.
Actually, by the time you read this, the babies should be here, but right now, we wait.
A car seat sits in the middle of the dining room, and I need help getting it situated securely in the car. I got it for the twins’ 19-month-old brother, because I think we will be hanging out a lot in the next couple of months. This car seat, my goodness. It is not a fancy one but better than the cast-off I had in my car when his mother was a toddler. That one was encrusted with Ritz and cookie crumbs, mysterious stains and discolorings I dared not explore too closely.
But this one! It is so clean and pristine, and padded and strapped, with adjustable head rest and double-walled padding for his little head. There are lots of removable parts for washing and cleaning. There are cup holders, cup holders! And not just one, but two. I don’t know if this for right and left-handed babies or if one is for the Goldfish and the other is for the juice box.
I’m much older now and thought maybe I should look into getting one of the fancy car seats that spin around to make getting the little darlin’ in and out of the car easier. But then I saw the price tag and decided I would just make the act of buckling him up in a stationary seat a part of my fitness regimen. The twisting, turning, squatting with a 30-pound weight — I will be swimsuit-ready by June.
I was carried home from the hospital in my mother’s arms, swaddled and riding up front, my head inches from the dashboard. At the age of 2, I was rolling around in the backseat footwell when I wasn’t napping on the ledge of the rear window as we flew down the highway. The young ones think I’m lying.
I don’t remember getting so exercised when my siblings were expecting their babies. I suppose there were more of us around then to worry and wait and prepare. My parents were still with us, and they were always on high alert. I was the aunt, and I had to make much of it up as I went along. And I was busy.
At this stage of my life I have time to burn, so I spend hours online looking at all the organic cotton and bamboo baby clothes. Click on one and 10 more will pop up, with all these choices, double zippers, knotted gowns, little knotted caps and big hair bows for bald-headed babies, some of the clothes for girls, some for boys, others all neutral grays, oatmeal, black.
Yes. Black.
And don’t judge, I bought a black newborn sleeper and, oddly, it works.
For the past week I have stuck around close. I don’t stray too far, and I tell myself it is because I need to be available day or night to stay with big brother when mama dashes to the hospital. That is part of it, but also, my patience and ability to bide my time, to wait, has grown as I have aged. At 25, I thought I was already behind my peers and losing ground every day in my race to becoming a successful adult.
Now I can sit for whole hours waiting for the mail to arrive.
And happy if I get something, and happy if I don’t.
Then I move on to waiting for the Amazon delivery.
So babies. Waiting for them. Looking forward to them. But also looking forward to spending some time with their big brother while they settle in at home. He is an outdoor kid, so I’ve been collecting little Crocs and boots and flower seeds and little pots for our spring planting.
I’ve been waiting for him to get big enough to do that. And now, that time has arrived. I’m thinking we may plant potatoes. He won’t quite get it, but think of the great treasure hunt in a few months when we go grubbing for them. Those dirty little hands. My dirty hands. Something big boys get to do, while the babies will have to wait.
