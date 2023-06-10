The RiverPark Center hosted its second annual 21-and-over Pride Night on Friday to celebrate members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Rich Jorn, executive director of the RiverPark Center, said he thought the night went well.
“The drag show was full, elbow to elbow,” he said. “There are some familiar faces and some new faces. It’s just been fantastic.”
The GhostLight Lounge hosted a drag show and a comedy show, while the RiverPark Center was the spot for a mechanical bull, vendors, DJ and another drag show.
“The arts are for everybody,” Jorn said. “It’s one thing to say we’re for everybody or that everybody’s welcome, but you have to make sure what you offer speaks to everybody.”
Jorn said every event the RiverPark Center hosts will not speak to everybody, but that there’s something for everybody.
“Throughout the year people say they feel like they have a home here and that they’re welcome,” he said. “We not only care about the LGBTQIA+ community, but we care about all of the different communities.”
Dana Benson and Jessica Williams from Stitch Upon A Star were vendors set up at the event.
“We are part of the LGBTQ+ community, and we wanted to come out to celebrate and have a good time,” Benson said. “We’re hoping it’ll help to bring more of these kinds of events to the area.”
Benson said pride is important because it helps save lives.
“There are kids that still think it’s better to be dead than who they truly are, and that’s not okay,” she said.
The couple were selling pride-themed merchandise that will be available on their Etsy shop at www.etsy.com/shop/stitchuponastarrr.
Owensboro residents Karlee Millay and Leah Cravens said they were enjoying their time at Pride Night.
“It’s a great opportunity in Owensboro that usually doesn’t happen that much,” Millay said.
Millay said events like Pride Night help people feel included in their community.
“They get to have something that represents them, even if it’s just for one weekend a year,” she said. “Being able to be yourself in a place that’s safe is very important, especially in a conservative state.”
Cravens said pride events are a way for people to show who they are.
“Everyone should be proud of who they are and not be scared,” she said. “I hope they continue to have events like this.”
