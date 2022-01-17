There’s a lot of bad stuff going on in this world, but the fact that much of it is encased in politics puts a tight lid on the extent of my involvement.
And believe me, I really find that distasteful.
But because I made an earlier commitment to steer clear of political and religious issues in this column, my typing fingers are under committed control.
I’m an old man, and because of that I’ve had a lot of years to build a lot of memories. And that mental function goes back to the years of my youth when — with the exception of World War ll — life in this country was pretty good.
However, because we were without television, a strong radio system, cellphones and computers, our access to nationwide and worldwide news was very limited.
It’s not limited now, and what we’re subjected to —
as my mom used to say — would make a grown man
cry.
And I remember the early years of my education, when the entire class stood at the start of the school day and happily recited the “Pledge of Allegiance.”
OK, I’ll cut some of this off before I get in trouble.
And what I will do is call your attention to something I personally think is one of the biggest improvements in all of television.
Perhaps some of you haven’t noticed, but the TV industry and many of its commercial customers are putting a major emphasis on babies, toddlers, children and pets.
One commercial in particular shows a little
girl in a hospital bed, and
she has her spirits lifted
by a large dog coming into the room and resting his paws on the side of her
bed in search of her
attention.
The scene is well staged and heartwarming.
