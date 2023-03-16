The Beaver Dam Amphitheater will offer good vibrations with the return of The Beach Boys at 7 p.m. Aug. 12. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be taking center stage with the Owensboro Symphony.
Officials with the Owensboro Symphony shared their excitement about making their debut at the venue with such a legendary musical act.
“This extraordinary collaboration with Beaver Dam Amphitheater proves what can be done when we continually work together,” said Gwyn Payne, CEO of the Owensboro Symphony, in a press release. “The concert marks the first-ever performance of the symphony on this stage, and we hope this is just the first of many.”
“I am thrilled to perform at Beaver Dam Amphitheater with such a legendary group as The Beach Boys,” said Troy Quinn, the symphony’s music director and conductor, in a press release.
Heath Eric of The Eric Group, promoter of the event, is looking forward to bringing the group back to the region.
“It was incredible when we were able to secure The Beach Boys in (July) 2021. … It was a home run show and was successful by all accounts,” he said. “Just establishing that relationship with such legends was a night that I know that the city of Beaver Dam, everybody at the venue and everyone on our team will never forget.”
Eric said Paul Sandefur, mayor of Beaver Dam, has been looking for ways to celebrate the city’s sesquicentennial anniversary and “really wanted to have some big, stellar, first-time wow factor shows.”
“Since day one, we’ve always had a regional approach with our tourism efforts and programming at the DAM. We’ve also wanted to bring the symphony to Beaver Dam for a show,” Sandefur said in a press release. “This will be the perfect culmination of those efforts. To say this will be a spectacular evening is a gross understatement.”
“I can say that I’m as excited about this show and what it means to our entire region with Beaver Dam, the Owensboro Symphony and The Beach Boys as I’ve ever been about any show,” Eric said. “It’s going to be the first time we’ve ever had a show with a full symphony.”
Eric said attendees can expect both entities to collaborate on stage for a “high quality” two-and-a-half hour event.
“It’s (going to be) incredible,” he said. “I’ve seen videos with other symphonies, but it’s incredible experiencing all the hits of The Beach Boys with a symphony. … We have a world-class symphony right here in our backyard.
“It’s not just The Beach Boys coming to town to play with our local symphony; it’s The Beach Boys coming to town playing with the renowned, respected Owensboro Symphony ….”
Formed in Hawthorne, California, in the early 1960s as The Pendletones, The Beach Boys went on to become “one of the world’s top-drawing rock music groups,” selling over 100 million records worldwide and receiving over 33 RIAA Gold and Platinum record awards.
The group saw early success with its debut album “Surfin’ Safari” in 1962. Its follow-up album, “Surfin’ U.S.A.” in 1963, also became a hit record. The song of the same name found success on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, hitting the No. 3 spot.
Follow-up records such as “Surfer Girl,” “Little Deuce Coupe,” “All Summer Long,” “Summer Days (And Summer Nights!!)” and “Pet Sounds” became top 10 albums, while singles like “Good Vibrations,” “Kokomo,” “I Get Around” and “Help Me, Rhonda” reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.
The group was inducted into the hall of fame in 1988 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.
The band is led by Mike Love, a founding member, and includes long-time member Bruce Johnston.
A password fan and venue presale for tickets begins at 9 a.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. Passwords can be retrieved by signing up for the email newsletter at beaverdamamp.com.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit beaverdamamp.com.
