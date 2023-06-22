The 20th annual ROMP bluegrass festival is in full swing at Yellow Creek Park today.
There are thousands of people from across the United States and several other countries in town this week to enjoy the music and the community.
But this is also the 39th annual bluegrass festival in Daviess County.
Its roots go back to 1984, when Terry Woodward, chairman of the old Owensboro-Daviess County Tourist Commission, met with David Adkisson, a former chamber of commerce executive and future mayor, to talk about ways to increase tourism.
The idea that came out of that meeting was to start with a bluegrass festival, add a bluegrass association, bluegrass museum, awards show and hall of fame and make Owensboro the bluegrass music capital of the world.
The tourist commission put up $35,000 to make the first step happen.
And on Sept. 20-22, 1985, the first Owensboro Bluegrass Festival, also known as “Bluegrass with Class,” was staged in English Park.
It was free.
The big attraction was the performance of the Osborne Brothers with the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra.
It was said to be the first time anywhere that a symphony had performed at a bluegrass festival.
Of course, some bluegrass fans were appalled.
But some symphony fans discovered bluegrass.
The lineup that year included The Whites, Pinkard & Bowden, Osborne Brothers, Jim & Jesse McReynolds, Bluegrass Cardinals and the Johnson Mountain Boys, along with three local bands — Old Blue, Bluegrass Young’uns and Jim Simpson & Kentucky Mountain Grass.
Ricky Skaggs wanted $25,000 to appear — the festival’s entire entertainment budget.
And Doc Watson wanted $15,000.
Woodward said the festival couldn’t afford either.
But he expected the budget to grow with time.
And both artists would eventually perform at local bluegrass festivals.
Owensboro was so unfamiliar with bluegrass that year that at least one marquee in town said, “Welcome the Osmond Brothers.”
Although the show was free, 1,000 tickets were available at $10 each for those who wanted preferred seating.
The crowd for that first three-day festival was estimated at 20,000.
The International Bluegrass Music Association was formed in Nashville that fall.
It moved to Owensboro the following year and stayed until 2003, when it moved back to Nashville.
The IBMA took over the bluegrass festival, turning it into Fan Fest.
The first Fan Fest in 1987 drew 2,500 people, including fans from three foreign countries — Sweden, South Korea and Canada.
It charged admission so the numbers were lower.
It would grow until it became too large for Owensboro and moved out in 1997.
In 1990, Vince Gill and John McEuen hosted IBMA’s first awards show at the Executive Inn Rivermont. Billboard magazine called it country music’s best awards show.
In 1991, Bill Monroe, Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs became the first inductees into the IBMA’s Hall of Fame.
Nobody in 1985 could have imagined how successful the bluegrass experiment would be.
But Woodward, who is now in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, invested untold amounts of his personal money to make it happen.
He deserves thanks for that.
