This past summer, Owensboro master gardener Glenda Burke raised and released more than 500 monarch butterflies, which she said was not only a therapeutic process for her, but a small way she was able to help nature prosper.
Burke began raising butterflies about four years ago, releasing 89 monarch butterflies her first year.
This past summer, however, she was able to raise and release 512 with a 95% success rate.
Typically, she said, only about 2% of monarch butterfly eggs make it to adulthood, which is why the monarch butterfly continues to decrease in population and is currently recognized as a threatened species, although it is not yet listed on the endangered species list.
“Most insects lay many, many eggs because they face similar life expectancy. Most of the eggs don’t make it,” she said. “Monarchs, like honeybees, like many other insects, are decreasing rapidly in numbers.”
In the last 20 years, she said, the population of monarch butterflies has decreased about 80%.
At Burke’s home in Breckenridge County, she has created a butterfly haven, her garden being one of two certified butterfly waystations in the county.
A waystation acts as a butterfly habitat for Monarchs, providing nectar sources, milkweed and shelter needed to sustain the butterflies and other pollinators as they migrate south.
Waystations not only attract butterflies, however, they also attract other pollinating species, such as several species of bees, moths, etc.
Differing plants in a waystation can attract different butterfly species, according to Burke.
She said she mostly tries to attract monarch butterflies and so she plants lots of milkweed, which monarchs will lay their eggs on beginning around late-June. The eggs then hatch and the larvae will feed on milkweed, specifically.
Once fully grown, however, the monarch butterflies are able to rely on nectar from multiple food sources.
Burke said with a large yard at her home, she felt responsible to dedicate some of that space back to nature and help wildlife flourish in whatever small ways that she can.
“I do think we have a responsibility to be conscious of and take care of the world around us to some extent and so I just think it’s kind of a way to … respect creation and the nature around us if I can help it out in this particular circumstance, if I can help this one species,” she said. “We have taken away a lot of their natural habitat. Every time a mall goes up or a parking lot goes in, or a big yard … we take away habitat for wildlife.”
Although Burke has grown her garden in the past several years since beginning the process, the increase in pollinators, and butterflies in particular, also means an increase in their predators.
Burke said she has seen more spiders in her garden this year than in any other year, as well as praying mantis, snakes and frogs, all of which use butterflies as a food source.
“There are a lot of diseases and predators that are out there in nature,” she said. “Everything has a predator. One of the reasons I continue to bring them into cages is, because I have called in the monarchs with all my flower beds, I have also increased the number of predators out there.”
Monarchs, and butterflies in general, she said, are delicate creatures with not only a lot of predators, but also a low survival chance during migration as even a bad storm could knock out a significant number of the population.
For this reason, she said, many in recent years have taken part in trying to help replenish the population so that it can re-establish itself if some major event might occur that takes a large hit on the butterfly population.
“There is a certain amount of monarchs that nature has to have so that when things happen, they could reestablish themselves,” she said. “If I can bring them into a cage and raise them to adulthood, then they have a chance of continuing the process and the lifecycle.”
Through conservation programs and other efforts to assist butterfly species, Burke said western monarchs, which derive from west of the Rocky Mountains, which saw a 99.9% decrease in population throughout the past 20 years, have begun to see a small comeback.
The process to raise butterflies to assist in conservation of the species, Burke said, take time and effort, but is worth it.
She said mainly, it is making sure there are plenty of food sources, such as milkweed. The more milkweed, the more monarchs that are likely to pass through and lay eggs.
“[Milkweed] is a common weed on roadsides, fields and pastures, but you need to be able to identify it and make sure you have a food source,” she said.
The plant, however, is toxic and can cause temporary vision impairment if it makes contact with the eye, which is one aspect that anyone raising monarchs has to be careful about, she said.
Burke collects the eggs and once they are inside an enclosure with plenty of food, she said it is mainly all about “watching the process.”
“Butterflies got through a complete metamorphosis. They have four stages of development; they are an egg; larva, which is the caterpillar; the pupa stage, which is the chrysalis; and then the adult stage, which is the butterfly that everybody knows,” she said.
And once the caterpillar hatches from its egg, it grows around 2,000% in just the first two weeks. During the larvae stage, Burke said the caterpillar will shed its skin 5 times before entering into its chrysalis.
Raising butterflies and being able to witness the butterfly life cycle firsthand, Burke said, is both rewarding and therapeutic.
Next year, she will begin to look for butterfly eggs in her garden around late-June to early-September and will begin the process again with plans to release the butterflies around late-September.
This year, though, she said she plans on tagging her butterflies to see how far some are able to make it.
Monarchs, she said, begin migrating around late-September, traveling around 50-100 miles a day as they make their way to Mexico. If they make it as far as Mexico, she said they will begin their migration back to the southern regions of the United States for spring and will begin the mating process, which will then give way to the next generation.
Burke said she knew of someone else in Kentucky this past year who tagged their butterflies and was later contacted by the Monarch Watch group to let him know that one of his tagged butterflies was found all the way in Mexico.
“I think it would be really cool if one of my butterflies made it all the way to Mexico,” she said.
