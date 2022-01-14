The Center, in partnership with Louisville-based nonprofit SOS, was able to distribute $25,000 worth of medical supplies and equipment to area nonprofits and agencies.
The Center is a community-focused organization, designed to provide a central resource “hub” for organizations serving families and children in Owensboro and Daviess County, making it the perfect partner for SOS in distributing supplies to agencies and organizations in need, according to Executive Director Erica Wade.
The supplies were donated by SOS, which collects surplus medical supplies from hospitals and medical institutions and redistributes them to local, regional and global communities in need — diverting approximately 500,000 pounds from going into landfills each year.
SOS is a global health organization that focuses on mitigating health disparities in underserved communities by providing critically needed medical supplies and health resources.
Supplies donated by SOS were delivered to The Center Thursday morning, where they were then distributed to local nonprofits and other agencies.
The supplies included personal protective equipment (PPE), hygiene items, first aid and wound care supplies and medical equipment such as shower chairs, walkers and canes.
“They use us — knowing we like to collaborate with all of our organizations — to help make the reach outs to all of the other nonprofits,” she said. “The benefit is that it saves all of these nonprofits quite a bit of money towards this type of equipment, like PPE and hygiene items so that they can then put that money towards programming.”
Supplies were distributed to 21 different organizations and agencies.
CASA of the Ohio Valley received PPE items, as well as stuffed animals.
PPE, according to Executive Director Ashley Evans-Smith, will allow volunteers for CASA to make more in-person visits with the children they work with, allowing them to better advocate for those families.
“Our volunteer advocates have made an effort to stay connected to all of the kids that they serve throughout COVID,” she said. “This will allow more of them to be able to safely advocate for their kids, both by spending more time with them and by safely visiting schools, therapists, and of course, advocating at the courthouse.”
Daviess County High School also received hygiene items and PPE, which Principal Matt Mason said will help kids stay safe during the pandemic and make sure schools remain open.
“Any medical supplies we get, with today’s climate and what we deal with in schools, is going to help us help kids,” he said. “Ours is mainly PPE supplies, so it’s going to help. Anything is going to help these days and we just want to keep schools open and keep the kids safe.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton @messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
