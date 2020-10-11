The Center, a centralized hub that links people in need with critical services, will soon celebrate its one-year anniversary.
It has been a productive first year, said Erica Wade, director.
The nonprofit has grown quicker than she imagined possible.
Within the first couple of months of operation, The Center hired its second full-time employee — Holly Davis, family outreach specialist.
Soon, Wade expects to hire a full-time behavioral health specialist, who will begin in January 2021. With that hire, The Center can offer parent-child interaction therapy.
“No one in this region offers that,” Wade said.
In addition, The Center has outgrown its space at the Cigar Factory Mall. Plans are in the works to be in a larger facility downtown when 2021 begins, she said.
Wade expects the move to double The Center’s family visitation space and provide a community meeting room for organizational collaboration, a hallmark of The Center.
The nonprofit was conceived to create partnerships among nonprofits and agencies in an effort to maximize effectiveness and provide a more user-friendly experience for people in need. The Center offers a centralized hub of services for at-risk adults, families and children.
Between Nov. 1, 2019, and Oct. 6, The Center has:
• Provided more than 530 hours of supervised visitation to 30 families.
• Provided parenting classes to 31 families.
• Assisted more than 350 people with resource referrals, including at least 11 clients who completed Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Tech X program.
• Logged nearly 916 volunteer hours, which is valued at more than $23,000.
In addition, The Center hosted eight resource days between Nov. 21, 2019, and March 5. The face-to-face events that offered clients access to 25 programs ended in March because of COVID-19.
Antoine Smith-Rouse, who works with OCTC’s Tech X program, saw firsthand how The Center can transform lives. Some of the nonprofit’s clients learned about Tech X and enrolled to improve their chances at a good-paying job.
The short-term, certificate-based program teaches skills, such as welding, exploratory machining and driving a forklift. Some clients from The Center who completed the program are now earning more than $15 per hour.
The Center did exactly what it was created to do, Smith-Rouse said. It linked clients in need of jobs and skills to opportunities and a better life.
“Had the Center not been there, these individuals would not be in the position they are in today,” he said.
Wade was on the cusp of starting youth resource days when COVID-19 hit. The service would be a traveling resource to link youth and families to needed resources.
“That’s something we’re going to hang onto when the world is back to normal,” Wade said.
Wheels have been set in motion to launch a 100% Community initiative, Wade said. The effort will bring together community leaders to form task forces to fight some of the county’s nagging problems, such as transportation, health care, food and housing.
With the worldwide pandemic spiking in Kentucky, “it’s more important than ever that we rally groups around these areas,” Wade said.
In addition, The Center is working on the Church Collaborative, a new effort to introduce The Center to local churches and to build a web of faith connections. Many churches have outreach programs that could provide services to The Center’s clients, Wade said.
Looking back, Wade offered thanks to many community partners who provided grants and other means of support to establish The Center and flesh out its programs during the past year.
“It’s been an amazing experience,” Wade said. “ ... I have so much gratitude for this community. There are huge hearts and open arms all across this community.”
