The Center will offer two weeks-long parenting classes, starting next week.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the first hour-long class will begin for infants to 3 years old.
The second class begins at 10 a.m. Thursday. It is for children ages 4 to 12.
Both courses will take place one hour per week for five weeks. The classes will be conducted at the same time and on the same day each week.
The Center will use the Nurturing Parenting curriculum.
Holly Davis, The Center’s family outreach specialist, will lead the classes.
Because of COVID-19, sessions will be conducted in an interactive Zoom format. To register, go to TheCenterODC.org.
For more information, contact Davis at ContactUs@TheCenterODC.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.