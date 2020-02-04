The Center recently received a $240,000 grant from the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro.
That funding will help support The Center’s operational expenses during the next three years. The grant also provided startup materials for The Center’s family enrichment programs, which are expected to begin in the spring.
“Connecting with the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro and their Early Childhood Education Initiative was a natural fit for The Center,” said Erica Wade, director. “Both of our organizations have a passion for building the best possible environments for children and families in Daviess County to thrive.
“The financial commitment they are making to The Center and the work we are doing is an encouraging endorsement that we are on the right track. We are incredibly grateful for their support and eagerly looking forward to this collaboration.”
The Center opened in November 2019 as a community-focused program that helps at-risk families. The nonprofit hosts family resource days twice a month at its office in the Cigar Factory Mall.
The Center offers one-stop assistance for residents in need. At The Center, they have access to representatives from multiple service agencies, including housing, transportation, education, employment, utility assistance and WIC. The nonprofit also provides family visitation space for children in out-of-home placement.
Earlier, the Public Life Foundation pledged to give $4 million between 2020 and 2025 in support of its Early Childhood Education Initiative. Any focus on early learning must address social factors, such as poverty, homelessness, food insecurity and substance use, that diminish a child’s ability to thrive and learn, said David Boeyink, the foundation’s executive director.
“The environment they live in is critical to how well they can learn,” Boeyink said. “ ... We see The Center as a critical new development in Daviess County that is helping families address the obstacles that stand in the way of flourishing and learning.”
The $240,000 grant is a sizable investment for the Public Life Foundation. It stands as one of the foundation’s larger recent donations.
Boeyink said the Public Life Foundation will be a much smaller organization when it completes the $4 million pledge in six years. That community investment requires selling off some of the foundation’s financial holdings. Often, foundations spend only interest and dividends from their portfolios, leaving the principal to grow.
“The board decided it wanted to make an impact,” Boeyink said. “If we were going to make an impact, it was going to take significant resources.”
Foundation officials hope the recent grant will give The Center time to gain broad community support, which will be key for its future.
Boeyink said The Center is filling a critical need, and it has the right formula for success.
“The Center has in place the leadership that will make it a success,” he said. “They’ve got great people. Great people can make an organization work, even if it’s a new enterprise.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
