The Center of Owensboro-Daviess County is offering free therapy for children who have experienced trauma.
The Center is a community-focused nonprofit organization established in 2019 to act as a central resource hub for organizations serving the community and those who need assistance. It offers supervised family visitation, parenting education classes, referral services and, most recently, therapeutic services.
Through its new therapeutic services, Executive Director Erica Wade said The Center offers parent and child interaction therapy, individual therapy, family and couples therapy.
Recently, however, she said The Center had the opportunity to begin offering free therapy for children ages 2 to 18 who have experienced any form of trauma.
“This is just a fantastic opportunity,” she said. “For so many places, there’s a wait and it’s also an expense that becomes a barrier for so many families, so we want to try to kind of remove that barrier and provide kiddos the opportunity to talk with a professional.”
The free therapy program, which began in June and will run through Sept. 30, was funded by the CASA of Ohio Valley through its VOCA (Victims of Crime Act) grant.
CASA of Ohio Valley is a nonprofit child abuse and neglect advocacy organization serving Daviess and McLean counties.
The VOCA grant, according to CASA Executive Director Rosemary Conder, is federal money provided on a state level to organizations that serve victims of crime.
Recipients of those grants, she said, can designate portions of that money to go toward projects.
“One of the projects that we chose was to provide therapeutic services to the children that have experienced some trauma,” Conder said. “The Center … provides supervised visitation for children that are in the court system that have been removed from their family, so oftentimes, their clients are also CASA children, so we felt like we have a great relationship with The Center and the service they offer can impact the children we serve.”
Wade said the opportunity to provide free early intervention therapy for children is important because trauma that goes unaddressed or untreated can potentially lead to other mental health problems, such as post-traumatic stress disorder.
Nikki Gossett, therapeutic services coordinator for The Center, said it can also lead to insomnia, anxiety, depression, phobias, substance abuse, panic attacks, anger, irritability and inability to connect with loved ones.
“It’s really important to get treatment early on just to avoid PTSD and all those issues … we want to avoid irreversible damage,” she said.
Gossett said The Center will help treat trauma related to any kind of abuse endured in the home, whether emotional, mental or physical, as well as trauma that’s related to grief and loss.
“The effects of trauma can be decades-long and it can be generationally affecting, so you really want to try to address those at the core because it really is a cycle,” Wade said. “Traumatized children become traumatized adults … it affects how they parent, it affects everything about their health, their job and how they perform in their everyday lives, so you really want … to provide them with the healthiest possible set of tools in order to name and handle the emotions that they are experiencing.”
Anyone interested in more information about The Center’s therapeutic services may call the center or set up an appointment at 270-684-3837.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
