The Center, a new social services hub that offers assistance and information to families, will offer additional parenting classes later this month.
Parents have the option of attending morning or afternoon sessions. The free classes begin at 10 a.m. July 21 or 4:30 p.m. July 23.
Because of COVID-19, the classes are conducted online via Zoom.
Classes include five hour-long sessions that will be completed before the new academic year starts.
For more information or to register, go to TheCenterodc.org.
