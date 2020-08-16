When much of the nation was on coronavirus lockdown in April, Carol Kaufmann — a writer and editor who lives in Alexandria, Virginia — decided to take on a second job.
It was different from anything she had done before.
After talking with former college mates on Zoom, Kaufmann followed a friend’s lead and became a wine merchant for Scout & Cellar, a new Texas-based company that makes clean-crafted wines.
For decades, Kaufmann had traveled the world, visiting vineyards and tasting wines. Selling the product seemed like a perfect fit.
Also, as part of her new occupation, Kaufmann, who grew up in Owensboro and graduated from Daviess County High School, recently started an online newsletter titled “The Chardonnay Mom.”
“I wanted to make wine accessible to people who like wine but don’t know that much about it,” she said of the newsletter.
In weekly communications to subscribers, Kaufmann offers a light-hearted approach to what can be a snooty business.
For example, she gave a new spin to typical food-and-wine pairings.
She figured people are stuck at home reading more books and binge-watching TV and movies during COVID-19.
So, in the Aug. 6 edition of “The Chardonnay Mom,” Kaufmann paired books, such as Kevin Wilson’s “Nothing to See Here,” with wines. In the case of Wilson’s book, Kaufmann selected Oso Pardo Tempranillo 2019, a Spanish red that sells for $25 a bottle.
In the future, she plans to pair wines with TV series and movies.
In another edition of “The Chardonnay Mom,” Kaufmann suggested wines “for trying times.”
Power off? Try the 2017 Solar Del Alma Malbec.
Want to go to Italy but COVID-19 is keeping you home? Sip some 2018 Che Fico Pinot Grigio Reserve or two other wines Kaufmann suggests.
Readers can subscribe to “The Chardonnay Mom” at https://thechardonnaymompage.ck.page/dfd6109eaa. Also, the newsletter is available on Kaufmann’s website at https://carolkaufmann.wordpress.com/.
Although the online publication is new, Kaufmann has subscribers across the nation, and she’s heard some friends overseas are reading it.
She views her newsletter as a way to bring people together during a worldwide pandemic for a fun and friendly conversation about wines, a popular and growing pastime.
Her three favorite wines are Middle Jane Pinot Noir, Gallivant Chardonnay and Oso Pardo Tempranillo.
Also, she said any sangiovese, a grape grown in Italy, is worth a try.
Scout & Cellar delivers wines to customers’ doors in 45 states, but its products can’t be delivered to homes in Kentucky just yet, Kaufmann said.
She expects that to change soon. The state law that prohibited that practice changed last month, and she’s been asking company officials to speed the process for home delivery.
In the meantime, Kaufmann can schedule deliveries to Walgreens in Evansville, where local customers have five days to pick up orders.
On her next visit to Kentucky, she may set up some wine tastings to introduce Scout & Cellar products to Owensboro-area friends and family.
“I’ve always loved wine and been curious about the industry,” Kaufmann said. “But I had no idea I could do something with it. It’s just so much fun.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
