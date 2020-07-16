Civil wars are never civil.
And I hope during our discussions about symbols of the Confederacy, we can agree to leave the Thompson and Powell Martyrs Monument alone.
It’s one of 62 monuments related to the Civil War in Kentucky that was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 17, 1997.
Charles W. Thompson and Pierman Powell have lain in a common grave a dozen or so steps from St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in St. Joseph for 156 years now.
History says the two Confederate soldiers were executed by a Union firing squad in Henderson on July 22, 1864.
But tradition says the men were murdered.
The Civil War was America’s most brutal war.
And there were atrocities on both sides.
The tombstone in St. Alphonsus Cemetery stands as an accusation against Maj. Gen. Stephen Gano Burbridge, a Georgetown native known to Kentuckians as ‘’The Butcher.’’
‘’Executed in the City of Henderson by Order of Gen. Burbridge,’’ the stone reads.
Burbridge was named commander of the Military District of Kentucky on Feb. 5, 1864.
Kentuckians blamed him for pushing through the Congressional Act of July 2, 1864, which gave military courts jurisdiction over guerrilla marauders and for Lincoln’s July 5 imposition of martial law in Kentucky.
Burbridge told Kentuckians: ‘’It is treason to criticize the federal government. And for every depredation committed upon Union men, I will retaliate three-fold upon copperheads and rebel sympathizers in the vicinity.’’
Soon after he issued that edict, Hubby Edmondson, a guerrilla from either Hopkins or Webster County, rode into Henderson and shot James E. Rankin, critically wounding him, according to newspaper accounts.
Reports said he also took $400 in cash, a $300 gold watch and $200 worth of dry goods.
Word in Henderson said Burbridge had ordered the death of four guerrilla prisoners for the death of any federal soldier.
Since Rankin didn’t die, stories said, and wasn’t a Union soldier, only two men — selected at random — were ordered to the firing squad.
The two chosen were Powell, whose age is listed as 23 and 25 in various accounts, and Thompson, 18.
But they were Confederate prisoners of war, not guerrillas.
When Burbridge’s military court ordered their execution by firing squad, two Henderson residents telegraphed the governor, asking for a stay of execution.
Gov. Thomas Bramlette ordered the Union commander of Henderson to stay the execution until he could confer with Burbridge.
But Burbridge immediately wired Henderson with orders to get on with the execution.
On Friday morning, July 22, Col. Lee A. Sypert, commander of Confederate forces in the area, sent a flag of truce to Henderson, demanding the surrender of Union troops there.
The Union commander refused.
Sypert gave the town one hour to evacuate its women and children before he attacked in force.
But Sypert had no force.
It was a last-ditch ploy to save the men.
About dusk, when it was evident that no attack was coming, Union soldiers marched Powell and Thompson out and stood them before a firing squad.
The people of Henderson were aghast.
Not only was the execution of innocent men wrong, they also feared the retaliation that might follow.
When the men were dead, former Gov. Lazarus W. Powell and Archie Dixon of Henderson secured the release of the bodies.
“They are gone, and their murder is another crime added to the damnable catalog of the despotism that rules you.” Sypert wrote to the people of Henderson.
Union troops fled the city, fearing attack.
But Sypert said he did not make war on women and children.
Old newspapers say wheat threshers were at work in the fields around West Louisville the next afternoon that word came of the deaths of their neighbors.
The men dropped their work and started walking down the road toward Henderson.
When they met the wagon with the coffins, they followed it back to St. Alphonsus Church, where neighbors kept vigil and wept silently by candlelight throughout the night.
It was said that the blood of the slain rebels ran through the wooden coffins and stained the floor of the old church.
They say the stains were still visible when the first St. Alphonsus church burned in 1870.
The governor and the legislature pleaded with President Lincoln to remove ‘’the Butcher’’ from a state that had not seceded from the Union.
Bramlette wrote about an “unwarranted assumption of power by an imbecile commander.”
In February 1865, Lincoln had finally heard enough about Burbridge’s dictatorial reign over Kentucky and dismissed him, replacing him with Maj. Gen. John M. Palmer.
The Louisville Journal wrote: ‘’Thank God and President Lincoln.’’
