After having hosted a successful Sunflower and Pickle Festival, The Cottage Farm Stand and Baking Company will celebrate the Strawberry with its inaugural Strawberry Festival next month.

“I just said, ‘Hey, let’s have a strawberry festival and try to promote local strawberries and ourselves,” owner Marlene Knight said. “We kind of threw it out there, and it really has taken on a life of its own.”

Located at 6869 Kentucky Highway 56, The Cottage opened two years ago, and in addition to selling a variety of breakfast and lunch items, customers can also pick up fresh local produce and classic canned treats like pickles, relish and beets.

“Our main focus is to try to sell food, breakfast and lunch, every day of the week,” Knight said. “We do sell canned pickles and green beans and beets and relishes and things, but all of that produce has been grown within five miles of the Cottage.”

Knight said a festival honoring the favorite early summertime fruit, scheduled for June 11-12, seemed like a natural fit after a successful Sunflower and Pickle Festival last year.

In planning events at The Cottage, Knight is picking up right where she left off after retiring from her professional career.

“My business career all my life has been in being a convention planner,” she said. “The Cottage was sort of going to be our retirement jobs.”

Knight said that when she first opened The Cottage, she realized that being a ways out of the city meant that some people could have a difficult time finding the business, so she decided to host a few small events to generate some community awareness and promote local growers.

In addition to a variety of strawberry-themed food and treats, ranging from strawberry muffins and cake to strawberry slushies, the event will also feature nearly 100 arts and crafts vendors selling a variety of products.

Entertainment will be provided by country artist and local American Idol contestant Dakota Hayden and award-winning blues artist Tommy Marsh of Crooked Eye Tommy, Tommy Stillwell and Emmalee Chinn.

In addition to a free petting zoo, pony rides will be available for $5 per ride. The cost to attend the event is $10 per vehicle.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will go towards the Airport-Sorgho Fire Department’s annual collection for WBKR’s Christmas Wish program.