The Strawberry Festival hosted by The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co. is making a return this weekend.
Aleks Davidson, a manager at The Cottage, said there will be a “good handful” of activities during the event Saturday and Sunday.
“You can make your own strawberry shortcake,” she said. “We also have fundraising organizations coming out — and a petting zoo.”
Davidson said approximately 107 vendors have registered to be at the event. Food trucks will also be available.
“It’s just a big community event,” she said. “Last year it was very popular, and we had maybe 1,000 more people come than planned. It’s the same for our other festivals, too.”
Paige Brugger, shift manager and social media manager for The Cottage, said the business is a great, accepting place.
“We hope to have people from everywhere come out,” she said. “I’m just super excited. I moved here from Evansville, and we have a great staff that works well together.”
Festival hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Parking is $5, but community members can pick up a Strawberry Festival sign at The Cottage and return it the day of the festival for free parking.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
