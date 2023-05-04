If I had to pass a parallel parking test to keep my driver’s license, I’d be doing a lot of walking.
I’ll already walk three or four blocks until I find a parking space that doesn’t require parallel parking between two cars.
Especially if anybody is watching.
I bring this up because we just missed the 97th anniversary of Owensboro’s parallel parking ordinance.
On April 22, 1926, the ordinance took effect.
And a lot of people weren’t happy.
Because they were as bad at it as I am.
The city added crosswalks that day too, trying to stop people from jaywalking.
Some people misunderstood and tried parking on the crosswalks, which must have been interesting.
The police and fire departments pushed for the change from angle parking.
You see, streetcar tracks ran down the middle of several streets back then.
And when cars were parked at an angle on both sides of the street and a street car was coming, there wasn’t much room for cars to drive in both traffic lanes.
Wrecks were fairly common, and firetrucks had a hard time negotiating traffic downtown.
More from this section
The city wasn’t ready for traffic lights yet, but the city fathers decided that when they were eventually installed, red would mean stop, green would mean go and yellow would mean the light is about to turn red.
The first one was installed at Third and St. Ann streets on Oct. 20, 1927.
Among the concerns was whether hay wagons, which were still on the streets, could clear the intersection in the 30 seconds between light changes.
The yellow light on the traffic signal was described as “orange” then.
Anyway, back to parallel parking.
L.D. “Birdie” Gasser, an Owensboro Inquirer reporter-columnist, wrote in his “Birdie’s Breezy Bits” column that parallel parking was like working a crossword puzzle.
It took several four- and five-letter words to solve it, he wrote.
The ordinance required there to be three feet between cars when parked.
Over time, some angle parking returned to downtown.
There are a few spaces on St. Ann Street and on Veterans Boulevard and St. Elizabeth Street near the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
But not many.
Of course, the way traffic lights in Owensboro are now, someone would have time to load that hay wagon and drive it through the intersection before the light changed.
But that’s a different story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.