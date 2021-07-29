It was November 1978.
Jimmy Carter was president.
His sister, Ruth Carter Stapleton was a “celebrity preacher.”
And she had come to Daviess County High School, which back then had the largest auditorium in town, for the third annual Conference on Evangelism and the Holy Spirit.
People had come from nine states to hear her speak.
Stapleton was 48, but she looked at least 10 years younger.
She had been a lay preacher for 23 years, traveling the country.
Her brother’s election as president of the United States had changed her life, Stapleton said.
It had opened doors to a foreign ministry.
But it had also brought attacks, misquotes and controversy, she said.
Stapleton said all the attention had been both a blessing and a curse.
A year before, an Alabama minister had called her “a witch disguised as an angel of light.”
The auditorium was packed with nearly 1,000 people that night.
Some were curious about Stapleton’s healing ministry.
But it was about inner healing, she said, not physical healing.
Stapleton told the crowd that if Jesus were on Earth that day, “I think he wouldn’t be accepted in a lot of religious circles today as he wasn’t 2,000 years ago.”
She talked about healthy habits, getting plenty of rest and other ways of keeping the body a temple.
Stapleton talked about slipping into her bikini at the Executive Inn “for an important appointment with the swimming pool, whirlpool and sauna.”
That’s something few had ever heard an evangelist say.
And there was some giggling.
Stapleton told women that it was important to be beautiful.
A safety pin showing, she said, “is not a credit to the Lord.”
Afterward, she slipped off her shoes and sat on the stage signing autographs.
And she stayed to talk with 40 or so people who lingered.
Soon, it was 11 p.m.
Her ministry taught that a good night’s sleep was important and she had to catch an 11 a.m. flight the next day.
So, Stapleton headed back to the Executive Inn.
She never returned to Owensboro, dying of pancreatic cancer on Sept. 26, 1983, at age 54.
