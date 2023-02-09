Forty-five years ago, we were anxiously awaiting the grand opening on March 1 of the 450,000-square-foot Towne Square Mall, a $20 million enclosed shopping center with more than 50 stores under one roof.
That $20 million would be worth $95 million today.
They called the mall the “largest shopping center in the tri-state.”
It would employ more than 900 people, making it the county’s third-largest employer.
In 1977, Owensboro had an estimated $242 million in retail sales.
The mall expected to see sales of $40 million itself by 1980.
It was like a downtown all under roof where it didn’t rain or snow and the temperature was constant year-round.
There was a book store, record store, bakery, banks, a cafeteria, a pharmacy, an ice cream store and a little bit of everything.
There was even an arcade where the children could hang out.
The Messenger-Inquirer ran a 32-page special section on the mall.
Sears opened a day early.
And that night, the Owensboro Symphony performed inside the mall, and 1,000 people came to listen and get an early glimpse of the stores.
More from this section
When the mall opened at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, an estimated 5,000 people were there to see what the excitement was all about.
Traffic was backed up for 25 blocks, and the right lane was jammed all the way to Ninth Street.
It had the atmosphere of a county fair with Miss Kentucky, Col. Davie Owens (a costumed character) and OMI, a talking robot from radio station WOMI, greeting visitors.
Carousel Hot Dogs, one of the early stores, sold 5,500 regular hot dogs that first week.
Estimates for the first year’s sales would range from $25 million to $77 million.
They said the mall drew an estimated 75,000 to 100,000 regular shoppers that year.
And Baskin-Robbins, which was in the mall then, reported the sale of 240,000 ice cream cones that year.
Opening day saw Jaccard Jewelers, a high-end store; the first Bacon’s outside Louisville; Waldenbooks; Morrison’s Cafeteria; Osco Drugs; Woolsey’s Toys and a lot more stores that were new to the community.
And stores like Wax Works records, S.W. Anderson, JC Penney, Sears, Radio Shack and Moonlite added mall locations.
It was one of the biggest days Owensboro has ever seen.
Three days after it opened, a 65-year-old Greenville man died of a heart attack at the mall.
Traffic was backed up so far that the ambulance had to drive in the median to get there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.