In March, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau saw big success with its “Best Burger” contest.
In one week, 11,606 burgers were sold at 24 participating restaurants, representing an average of 245% growth in burger sales for the period.
Now, the CVB is trying again to help restaurants and bars with its The District Mocktail/Cocktail Crawl, which starts Friday and runs through May 21.
Dave Kirk, the CVB’s director of destination management, said that during that time period downtown restaurants and bars will be offering mocktails and cocktails for between $2.50 and $10.
“This is another way we’re trying to restart our entertainment economy here in Owensboro,” he said. “Our goal is to get people to come try unique drinks in an effort to bring business to our local bars/restaurants.”
Kirk said, “One thing I want to emphasize is mocktails will be offered at most participating locations, so you don’t have to drink alcohol to participate in the event.”
Kirk said the CVB will be posting a drinks guide on all of its social media channels so people can see a list of participating establishments and what they are offering.
Participating establishments include The Pub On Second, Lure Seafood and Grille, Mellow Mushroom, The Crème, Don Marios, The Brew Bridge, Mile Wide Beer Co., SIP and Burger Theory.
“It’s been a tough year to be in the bar business with COVID-19,” Bill Brown, owner of The Pub On Second, said in a news release.
He said, “We’re so appreciative to Visit Owensboro (the CVB’s marketing name) for creating this unique event that will have an immediate economic impact on our business. We’re excited to present both a fantastic cocktail and mocktail for people to try.”
Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, said, “This year, more than ever, I cannot wait to see the community come together for the District Mocktail/Cocktail Crawl. Starting the crawl with the Bar-B-Q Block Party, and keeping our community engaged and involved downtown, is perfect timing to roll right into the Friday After 5’s 25th anniversary celebration.”
Kirk said, “Visit Owensboro wants to make one point clear. You don’t have to drink alcohol to participate. There are going to be some delicious mocktails too.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
