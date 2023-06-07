My sister unwinds with power tools. Drills, power washers, hedge clippers, anything electrically or gasoline powered. She wept when her husband gifted her a miter box one anniversary. She vacuums, she dust busts, she wears me out just thinking about it. Her house is immaculate, although she apologizes for the state of things as soon as you walk through her door. Her kids, grown now, comment on how great things look when they come to visit.

They might have taken it for granted growing up, but now, maintaining their own homes, with pets and jobs and the vicissitudes of adulthood, bring into clear focus how much work is involved, constant attention and care. I have questioned her choices over the years — cream-colored sofas, lots of breakable tchotchkes at toddler height, but somehow most of them survived, and she didn’t get too upset when visiting pets tried to mark their territory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.