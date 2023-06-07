My sister unwinds with power tools. Drills, power washers, hedge clippers, anything electrically or gasoline powered. She wept when her husband gifted her a miter box one anniversary. She vacuums, she dust busts, she wears me out just thinking about it. Her house is immaculate, although she apologizes for the state of things as soon as you walk through her door. Her kids, grown now, comment on how great things look when they come to visit.
They might have taken it for granted growing up, but now, maintaining their own homes, with pets and jobs and the vicissitudes of adulthood, bring into clear focus how much work is involved, constant attention and care. I have questioned her choices over the years — cream-colored sofas, lots of breakable tchotchkes at toddler height, but somehow most of them survived, and she didn’t get too upset when visiting pets tried to mark their territory.
She cleans as she goes, such madness. Her kitchen is clean, her floors are clean, she likes to clean, and it is there we leave her.
My house is more Fibber McGee’s closet, and that is a reference some of you may need to look up. There are newspapers on the couch, a knitting project peeking out from under them. A couple of bills to attend to sit on their edges, propped up between the lamp and a basket, because that is where I was sitting when I opened the envelopes.
And books. Books everywhere.
It isn’t the total tragedy it sounds like, but there are days I wish I had doors downstairs so I might shut them off. A friend of mine is moving later this summer. She is excited about all the organization she will get to do in preparation for it. I tried to come up with my own enthusiasm for decluttering ahead of my little renovation. I bought some boxes and extra trash bags, and it was there my energy flagged.
Now, I step over those boxes, strategically placed as they are in the rooms I think I might use them. I heave a stack of books to one side to put the trash bags so they will be handy. In the meantime they slip and slide around and depress me with their mess.
The movement on my renovation is slow, but then, I am not the only project for either my builder, Travis, or Laura Ruth. I send texts from time to time, asking the occasional question, confirming a decision.
The texts aren’t always necessary, but I send them any way because I have come to rely on their responses to keep me going. Travis and his no-nonsense, one or two word answers. Laura Ruth with her enthusiasm and extra exclamation points.
You want a no-nonsense and solid builder. You want an enthusiastic and supportive designer, and they keep me buoyed when I doubt myself. Which is, I am ashamed to say, real often. As with most things, the sooner the better, and for me, the more time that lapses between my great idea and the execution of that idea, the more apt I am to talk myself out of it.
It isn’t exactly that my ideas are ill-conceived, it is just that I am imbued with a special kind of sloth that has been present since childhood. I was a dreaming child, and good at it, so that I had the ability to experience genuine satisfaction from things I thought up but that never came true. My corrective shoes were magic, and from them came great power. This I believed and this I experienced, flopped though I was on the couch waiting for the Mickey Mouse Club to come on. Things like that.
I am afraid that I have already lived in and enjoyed my new renovations, even as I am sitting here, outside, where a utility room will be. But no. I have done laundry all morning in my head in that exact same room, so, do we need to build it, really? You see where this is going.
With age, however, I have learned to manage this dreamy business. I will keep sending texts, an email here and there, to Travis and Laura Ruth. I will count on their stake in this project to keep me excited and engaged. I will fill up a box, move some books. Work to create the space I dream about for myself and my dear hearts.
