One of the first things I did after growing out my hair and going grey back during the pandemic was to submit a new photograph to run with this weekly column.
Although, to be honest, it would be great if the newspaper would agree to not include any photo at all.
I’m not vain, or at least, I don’t think I am until I hear myself say things like that. It’s just that I’m not a very photogenic person in the first place, and it always seems that on the rare days that my hair looks decent, my face is broken out, or the collar on my shirt is flipped up funny, or there’s something in the background that makes it look like there is a weird growth coming out of my head.
But after all these years (34, to be exact) of writing columns, I’ve gotten over it.
Anyway, hold this thought, because we’ll come back to it in a minute.
Last week, my daughter asked if I would mind taking care of my grandboy while her family went to Nashville. Brody had been quite sick with the flu for almost two weeks, missing several days of school and just not himself at all.
I had stayed with him a couple of those days, which mainly involved encouraging him to sip ginger ale and hook him up to a breathing machine between long stretches of napping. Now he was on the upswing but still not feeling well enough to sit in the bleachers at a college football game on a cold Saturday afternoon.
Brody and I ran a few errands together, but I kept a watchful eye on his energy level to make sure we didn’t overdo things. Along about mid-afternoon, he began to fade, so I suggested it was time to go back to his house to take it easy for the rest of the day until Mommy and Daddy got back home.
“Do you want to take a nap?” I asked, shrugging out of my jacket and helping him out of his.
“No, I wanna go upstairs and pway wif my w’estling people,” he said.
“Hulk Hogan versus Macho Man, huh?” I chuckled.
Brody just stared at me.
“Never mind,” I said hastily. “Granma is old; pay no attention to me. Go on upstairs and play. I’ll be up in a few minutes to check on you. Do you have your water bottle?”
He nodded soberly. “I have to stay hydwated,” he said.
“That’s wite,” I said. “Er, I mean, that’s right, Brody. Scoot along now and have fun.”
He clattered up the stairs and soon I could hear the animated narration as his plastic wrestling figures battled against one another. I don’t know the details but there were a lot of pows, bams and kablooeys.
Every once in awhile — notably during lulls in the action — I went upstairs to look in on him.
More from this section
After one particularly long stretch of silence, I peeked in to find Brody bent intently over a sketch pad, a selection of colored markers scattered on the floor beside him.
“What are you drawing?” I asked.
He showed me the paper, on which he had drawn some wrestling character wearing what appeared to be a black ninja mask.
“Oo, scary,” I said. “Is he a good guy or a bad guy?”
“Yeah,” Brody said, returning to his work.
Ah well, that might be true for all of us, I thought philosophically, so went back downstairs to leave him to his creative devices.
A few minutes later, Brody appeared in front of me, smiling shyly and holding something behind his back.
“I have something for you, Gwanma,” he said — and then produced a sheet on paper on which he had drawn … me.
I recognized it right away: Hair flipped out in all directions, the necklace I always wear … every detail was perfect. Well, except that he had given me blonde hair.
“Oh Brody!” I cried. Literally; I cried. “I love it! Thank you so much!”
He beamed, accepted my hug, and trotted back upstairs.
Later, my daughter told me that Brody had agonized over what to do about my hair, knowing his white marker would not show up on white paper.
But you know what? He did the best he could with the resources available, and poured his heart into every line.
If that’s not a picture of love, I don’t know what is.
So when you look at that photo that runs with this column? That’s just what the camera sees.
The “me” seen through the eyes of a little boy — I hope that’s the “real” me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.