The Pub on Second customers will soon have new beverages to pick from on the menu.
Co-owner Bill Brown and head brewer Matt Watson tested out one of the bar’s first in-house brews, a wheat-ale, on Saturday.
Brown said he and co-owner John Condray have wanted to brew original beverages for a while, and it finally began coming together over the last year.
“We started getting the wheels in motion for that,” Brown said. “We had to get federal licensing, find a good and experienced brewer and buy the equipment.”
There have been no major setbacks or hurdles the bar has had to overcome in the process, but Brown said a lesson was learned.
“We learned, like many entrepenuaers, it takes longer than you anticipate, and it costs more than you anticipate,” he said. “We did lots of planning, but stuff happens.”
Brown said the bar will begin with small batches, starting with three specific beers.
“We want people to be able to experience a wide array of what Matt can brew,” he said. “That’s the key with us.”
Watson has been brewing for five years and began after leaving a path in the medical field.
“I got a job in sports bar,s and then I went to work at Beverage Barn in Henderson as the craft beer bar manager for three years,” he said. “I was basically doing the craft beer inventory.”
Watson said beginning as head brewer at The Pub on Second was a good decision for him.
“I wanted to do something on my own and be my own creative leader,” he said. “Working under someone else, I didn’t have all of the freedoms, and now I can call my own shots.”
The process of the bar’s in-house brewing doesn’t feel real to Watson.
“I’m excited to have the ability to share my beers with people and the things I’ve done,” he said. “With me doing it myself, it’s me telling you what I think you’d like, and if you hate it, awesome, and if you don’t hate it, even better.”
Brown expects the new beverages to be launched and on draft by the end of April or beginning of May,
The feedback on the idea and process has been phenomenal, Brown said.
“Since we have so many different beers on draft and tap, we have a lot of the craft beer community as customers,” he said. “John has over a decade of history in Owensboro with craft beer. That’s brought us a lot of folks who are truly excited about us doing our own beer.”
The Pub on Second will be the second brewing company in Owensboro.
“It’s almost like a small community,” he said. “We’re friends with the folks at Green River (Distilling Co.) and the guys at The Brew Bridge. Craft beer is a pretty small community. Everyone tries to help each other, and there’s not a lot of competition.”
