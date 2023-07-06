For nearly 61 years, the Owensboro Fire Department had never had a firefighter killed in the line of duty.
But on March 22, 1927, that streak ended.
“Uncle” John Thornberry, 63, died as a result of burns suffered in a tobacco factory fire the day before.
Fire Chief Ed Cureton called him “the gamest man ever on the fire department.”
His brother, Russell, was the city’s police chief.
Thornberry had been a hoseman on the fire department for nearly 12 years.
On March 21, 1927, he was 40 feet inside the R.E. O’Flynn Tobacco Factory at Seventh and Triplett streets when a puff of flame hit him in the face.
But that wasn’t the worst of it.
The tall building housed 200,000 pounds of tobacco.
A rafter near the top of the building burned through, sending an avalanche of tobacco hurtling to the floor.
And Thornberry was briefly buried beneath it.
Capt. Church Guthrie and Assistant Chief Gabe Taylor began pulling a hose out of the building and saw what they thought was a pile of tobacco at the end of it.
It turned out to be Thornberry, with his clothes in flames.
The two men beat the fire out with their hands, and Cureton rushed the man to the hospital a few blocks away in his car.
Thornberry fought for life until 7:50 p.m. on March 22, gamely telling firefighters he would be back to work soon.
But that night his injuries caught up with him.
And Thornberry became the first Owensboro firefighter to die in the line of duty.
The following day, the bell atop the main fire station downtown tolled for 10 minutes as Thornberry’s funeral cortege slowly passed through the city on its way to Bethlehem Church near Yelvington.
The city’s white fire truck, draped in black, led the way to the city limits and then returned to the station.
The Owensboro Fire Department was organized on Aug. 1, 1866, with the hiring of the first fire chief — Horace Miller.
Before that, volunteer bucket brigades fought fires in the city.
