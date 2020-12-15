The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden made a contribution to the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro recently in honor of a dedicated volunteer, Montie Edwards, according to a representative at the garden.

The garden wanted to make the surprise donation to Goodfellows in honor of Edwards, according to the representative who didn’t want to be identified, “because of his many services to the garden as a volunteer.” She said making the donation in his name was a way to thank him for his contributions.

The $100 donation to the Goodfellows Club is to support its efforts in the community.

“The Goodfellows have always been of supreme importance to the gardens and we have striven to follow that up with support,” she said.

In Owensboro, the Goodfellows Club has worked since 1916 to make sure that no child in this community is forgotten at Christmas.

And throughout the year, the Goodfellows Club provides money for clothing, shoes, coats, and emergency dental and medical care to children in need.

Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhX Q?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.

Because of COVID-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are unavailable at this time.

Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec.15, 2020

Previously reported … $50,315.66

Consolidated Mechanical … $1,000

Jo Anne and Jon Skillman … $519.69

In honor of Marsha Kasey, Susan Kasey,

Donald Kasey, Tommy Kasey, and Leo

and Alice Kasey … $500

In memory of Morton and Margaret

Holbrook by Morton Holbrook III and

Allen Holbrook … $500

In memory of James McCarroll by

Anita McCarroll … $500

In memory of Murray Hale, Jack

Wells, Bob Anderson, DeeDee Baur,

Don Aldridge, Anita Newman, and

Wanda Oldham by Tab and Vicki

Quisenberry … $400

Anonymous … $300

Disciples Women’s Ministry of First

Christian Church … $300

Anonymous … $300

Anita Daughtry … $250

In memory of Donna Kay Nall by

Bobby and Debbie Arnold, Jerry and

Gayle Howton, Betty Hunt, Ron and

Rosemary Rumage, and Estil and

Dianne Woodward … $207.87

In memory of Gary Beauchamp and

Andrew Beauchamp by Lori

Beauchamp … $200

Sorgho Elementary School … $151

In loving memory of R.J. and Christine

Hunter, Pete Foster, and David R.

Hunter … $150

Connie Ford … $103.93

Jennifer Atwell … $103.93

Sue Fowler … $103.93

Cheryl Ray … $103.93

Linda Field … $103.93

Wes Daughtry … $103.93

Office Furniture & Forms LLC … $100

In memory of Rachael L. Kamuf … $100

In memory of our parents, Mr. and

Mrs. Paul A. Bickwermert, Sr. … $100

In memory of our parents, Mr. and

Mrs. Charles B. (John) Payne … $100

Gates F. Young Trust … $100

Because Jesus loves every one of us

exactly the same. Lisa and Paul

Heady … $100

Clothe a Child … $75

In memory of Paul, Denise, and

Maxine Carrico … $75

Sean Brown … $51.96

Christdoulos Nousiadis … $51.96

In memory of Thomas and Dorothy

Mattingly … $50

In memory of Eppie Rosner by Dottie

and Pam Spencer … $50

In memory of my grandson and best

friend, Cody Scott Glover, forever “21”

by Poppy … $50

In memory of Spencer and Andrea

Stephen by Karen … $50

In honor of Principal Nathan Satterly

by the faculty and staff of West

Louisville Elementary School … $50

In memory of Lydia, David, Bobbie, and

Tony Jenkins … $40

Merry Christmas and Happy

Holidays … $30

In memory of Charlie Jennings … $25

Thank You … $20

Total as of Dec. 15, 2020 … $57,436.72

Correction: A listing in the

Dec. 13 Roll Call should have

read: In honor of teachers by Terry

Wigton … $310

