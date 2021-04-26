Not even the pandemic last year could stop the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s annual Mother’s Day celebration.
And the event returns May 9 for the 12th year — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In non-pandemic times, the Mother’s Day celebration was a brunch.
But last year and this year, it’s a picnic lunch.
Laurna Strehl, the Garden’s executive director, said, “It is a gorgeous time of the year, a great opportunity to take a family photo or two. So much will be in bloom.”
People can picnic in the Garden or pick up the lunch and take it home, she said.
The menu includes Quiche D’Jour, fresh marinated asparagus with hearts of palm and artichoke hearts, fruit and “Miss Daisy’s Tea.”
Strehl said, “We will have tables set up throughout the Garden and your table is chosen by you, first come- first served.”
Reservations are required.
The deadline is May 6.
Strehl said, “We sell out each year, so don’t wait to make your reservation. It’s a great opportunity to make some great memories and take some family pictures. If it rains, you will still come to the garden and pick up your picnic lunch and you can take it home to enjoy.”
The picnic is sponsored by Limestone Bank.
Tickets are $15 for members and $18 for non-members.
Children 12 and under are admitted for $10.
For reservations call 270-993-1234 or email visit@wkbg.org
The Garden is at 25 Carter Road, north of West Second Street.
It was created in 1993 with a donation of 8.5 acres to the city by Dr. Bill & Susie Tyler.
Today, it includes a large herb garden, a rose garden, an English cottage garden, a Kentucky symbol quilt garden, a Japanese memorial garden, an ericaceous garden, the Moonlite Children’s garden, the University of Kentucky Extension display garden and a Western Kentucky University experimental garden.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.