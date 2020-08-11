Most kids can’t wait to drive a car when they turn 16.
But, for Abby Burns, something else topped driving.
Abby, who turned 16 a couple of weeks ago, wanted to donate blood at Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center as a way to celebrate her milestone birthday.
“She has been talking about it since her birthday last year,” said Jenny Burns, Abby’s mom.
Abby, of Daviess County, is scheduled to take her driver’s permit test next week, but giving blood was No. 1 on her wish list.
“It’s awesome to me that she sees the importance of (blood donation),” said Abby’s dad, Chris Burns.
Initially, Abby hoped to make the donation on her 16th birthday. WKRBC rules require donors to be 16 or older.
However, the Burns family was under quarantine for the coronavirus at the time, which delayed Abby’s trip to the blood center a few weeks.
She didn’t give blood alone Monday. Grandparents Jay and Susie Fillman donated, along with Abby’s dad.
Those four donations will provide enough blood products to help 12 people.
“I like the thought of being able to save someone’s life with my own blood,” said Abby, a student at Owensboro Catholic High School.
When it came time for WKRBC technician Bobbie Burden to insert the needle, Abby didn’t look away. She watched — and didn’t flinch.
“All done, sweetheart,” Burden said afterward. “That’s the worst of it.”
Giving blood is a family affair. Abby’s grandparents and parents are regulars at the blood center.
“It’s great she wants to do it,” Susie Fillman said of her granddaughter. “She’s a very sweet girl, very loving.”
Now that Abby has donated blood in celebration of turning 16, she’s eager to drive a car.
But, at the blood center Monday, she was pleased with her decision to make blood donation a priority.
“I don’t think many people think about giving blood at 16,” Abby said.
Renee Beasley Jones
