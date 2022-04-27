Friday After 5 and the United Way of the Ohio Valley have announced sign-ups for the “Git Up and Make a Change, Dance Competition Challenge” are now open to help serve local nonprofits and build excitement.

The contest — created in anticipation of country-rap and hip-hop artist Blanco Brown’s performance at FA5 on Aug. 19 and his crossover hit “The Git Up” from 2019 — is open to all nonprofits, city and county officials, fire and police departments, schools, medical facilities, media outlets and FA5 sponsors.

Groups are asked to record their submission by phone or a video camera, dancing and performing to Brown’s “The Git Up,” with edited videos also accepted.

For those without video capabilities, photography and marketing strategy business Blaine Mathew Media will film submissions at no charge.

Upon receiving each entry, FA5 will post submissions on its Facebook account, where viewers can “like” and “react” to vote for their favorite video. A “donate-to-vote” option via United Way’s mobile giving platform will also be available to vote.

Points are calculated at one point per “like” or “react” and one point per dollar raised via “donate-to-vote.”

Categories will be split between nonprofits, city and county affiliates, and FA5 sponsors or vendors. The top team in each category will compete in the finals, performing live on stage as the opening act for Brown on Aug. 19 on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage.

All registration forms and submissions must be sent in no later than June 24 and emailed to executivedirector@fridayafter5.com.

To contact Blaine Mathew Media for assistance, email bmathew@uwov.org.

To access the registration form, visit facebook.com/fridayafter5.

For more information, visit fridayafter5.com.