GREAT AMERICAN BLUEGRASS JAM DOM

Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, speaks Tuesday at the facility to discuss the debut of “The Great American Bluegrass Jam,” which is scheduled for March 17-19, 2023.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is looking to bring together the best of bluegrass music with “The Great American Bluegrass Jam,” which will be front and center in downtown Owensboro from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19, 2023.

The event’s debut, announced Tuesday during a press conference at the museum, will be multifaceted and involve regional tourism partners to create a “destination weekend for bluegrass musicians and fans,” according to Chris Joslin, executive director of the museum.

