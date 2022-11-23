The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is looking to bring together the best of bluegrass music with “The Great American Bluegrass Jam,” which will be front and center in downtown Owensboro from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19, 2023.
The event’s debut, announced Tuesday during a press conference at the museum, will be multifaceted and involve regional tourism partners to create a “destination weekend for bluegrass musicians and fans,” according to Chris Joslin, executive director of the museum.
“Our vision, both for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and for Owensboro, is really to be the No. 1 destination for bluegrass music worldwide, but it’s not enough just to say the words, as we all know,” he said. “We take action to attract people in music-related industry investment in our community, and part of that strategy is centered upon compelling events.”
“We are turning Owensboro into a destination for bluegrass music by creating these world-class events,” said Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “2023 is going to be an exciting year.”
The event schedule includes the Kentucky Fried Pickin’ Hotel Jam at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront, the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship at the Hall of Fame and excursions to Green River Distilling Co. and the Bill Monroe Homeplace in Rosine.
“Individually, all of these entities are very important; but combined and coordinated as ‘The Great American Bluegrass Jam,’ in the words of Bill Monroe: That is ‘powerful’ and I think that people will find that very compelling,” Joslin said.
The weekend will also coincide with a show by Grammy-winning sextet The Earls of Leicester, who are scheduled to perform Friday, March 17 in the museum’s Woodward Theatre.
Joslin looks forward to having the event, which will continue the city’s strides toward being a tourism destination.
“No more will Owensboro and the surrounding area be viewed as a hidden treasure hoping to be discovered by curious leisure travelers; those days are over,” Joslin said. “We’re a world-class destination. We’re the ‘Bluegrass Music Capital of the World,’ and we’re living this out the third weekend in March ….” For more information, visit bluegrasshall.org/great-american-bluegrass-jam.
