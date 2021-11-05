The Guess Who to celebrate legacy at RiverPark Center

The Guess Who, the Canadian psychedelic rock band known for “Clap for the Wolfman,” and their No. 1 hit “American Woman,” will be front and center at RiverPark Center at 7 p.m. tonight.
“It’s been awhile since we’ve been to Owensboro,” said drummer Garry Peterson, 75, who has been with the group for the last six decades.
The group is looking forward to playing some of their well-known songs while also featuring in some material off of their latest record “The Future IS What It Used to Be,” which was released in 2018.
“We’re going to do all the hit records — just about all of them. But, (we) will play three cuts off the new album,” Peterson said. “It’s been pretty good. In fact, the opening song of the set is the first opening song of the album.”
Originating in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the group’s history traces back to the late 1950s, when vocalist and guitar player Chad Allan and guitarist Randy Bachman started the band Allan and the Silvertones, before settling on a more official lineup of musicians such as Peterson, piano player Bob Ashley, and bassist Jim Kale under the name Chad Allan and the Expressions in the early 60s.
Their band’s first record “Shaking All Over,” a raw garage rock type fare, was released in 1965, which included a cover of a Johnny Kidd and the Pirates’ track of the same name. The song became the group’s first number-one single in their home country and became their first success in the United States, reaching the top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
After a couple of name and personnel changes to the group, the band officially branded themselves as The Guess Who and started to find international success with their fourth record, the experimental pop-rock “Wheatfield Soul” in 1969, featuring their new lead singer and keyboardist Burton Cummings.
The group continued to dominate the charts and hearts throughout the early 70s, releasing their Gold certified hard-rock record “American Woman” in 1970, and performed for President Richard Nixon at the White House. Despite Bachman quitting the band shortly after, The Guess Who powered through with hits such as “Hand Me Down World,” “Rain Dance,” “Share the Land,” and their 1972 album “Live at the Paramount.”
With more continuous changes to the lineup and uncertainty of the sound and the songwriting of the band, Cummings disbanded the group in 1975 after the release of their 14th album “Power of the Music.” Cummings has since embarked on a successful solo career, with five top 20 albums in Canada and two top 40 hits in the U.S.
Certain lineups have reunited for a handful of events, such as a television special in 1979, followed by a small tour in 1983. Since then, the group has been touring in some fashion with a revolving door of musicians.
The current lineup includes Peterson, lead vocalist and piano player D# (real name Derek Sharp), guitarist Will Evankovich, flutist, keyboardist, saxophonist Leonard Shaw, and former Whitesnake bassist Michael Devin, who has hopped on board as Rudy Sarzo’s replacement in October.
The group has made a lasting impact on the Canadian music scene — being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1987 and receiving the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement in 2002.
Peterson said that the last performance of the original band was at Molson Canadian Rocks for Toronto in July 2003 alongside The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, and Rush with over 460,000 people in the crowd.
“That, as a single gig, has to have been very special,” Peterson said.
Peterson said the group typically has to make personnel changes due to people retiring or going back to previous ventures. Sarzo, who has been the band’s bass player since 2016, left the band in August to rejoin his former band Quiet Riot after the death of drummer Frankie Banali.
Peterson said that having new members in the band doesn’t hinder the band’s quality.
“It’s inspiring and refreshing,” Peterson said. “A lot of guys coming into the band have played this music when they grew up and they are fans of the band. They’re … enthusiastic to be here playing this music that they had no idea that they would be playing.”
Despite playing Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota in 2020, the band put most touring on hold due to the worldwide pandemic and have just recently been back on the grind.
“We played three shows in 2020,” Peterson said. “It kind of started to become more normal for us around May of this year. ...That’s when we really started. We had some sprinkled dates in the early months, but not as many as usual.”
Despite years of experience, Peterson practices his craft almost every day.
“...I’m still trying to become a good rock drummer,” Peterson said. “I think about how I can be better. I’m trying to be Charlie Watts or Ringo Starr. ...If you have that kind of ambition, it keeps you wanting to do what you’re doing.”
Even with the acclaim during the group’s heyday and beyond, Peterson does not have a particular moment in his lengthy career that he can pinpoint to be a highlight.
“Just being able to record … 13 to 14 albums on RCA Records was quite special,” Peterson said. “And then you get to play and create ten songs per album — 140 total and they are all out there right now — 50 to 60 years later for some of them. When you look at that overall, that kind of tops a lot of things.”
While Peterson has been playing the drums professionally since he was 4 years old, he still gets a thrill before sitting behind his drum kit at every show.
“I wouldn’t call it (nervousness) …. It’s kind of like an (athlete) — I think they get excited for the first hit, the first pass, the first shot ....,” Peterson said. “You’re like a racehorse waiting to get out of the starting gate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.