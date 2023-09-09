It was with mixed emotions that I drove out to south Frederica Street last weekend to visit Towne Square Mall one last time.
I don’t remember the first time I visited the mall. I wasn’t there during the grand opening in 1978, but I could have recited the names of the stores that originally populated our hometown’s fantastic shopping mecca. That’s because my job at the time was that of a newspaper advertising proofreader, and we had been working for weeks on a special section that celebrated all the stores and businesses that were part of the exciting new mall.
Towne Square’s original logo featured a clock with Roman numerals. If I am not mistaken, there were four clocks inside — one on each side of a massive column that stood in the center of the mall, surrounded by fountains, so shoppers could look down any of the main corridors to see what time it was.
At Christmas time, the fountains were turned off and a temporary floor was laid, upon which stood a red velvet throne occupied by Santa Claus himself. Children and parents, sweating in their winter coats, stood in line for what seemed like hours so the kids could tell Santa they had been good all year and what they wanted for Christmas. That was the theory. In reality, most kids fell silent, or the exact opposite: They screamed their heads off. I have photographic proof of the latter, an early 1980s-era picture of me and my hysterical little boy, sitting on the lap of a Santa who clearly wished a reindeer would swoop down and carry him back to the peace and quiet of the North Pole.
Some of the stores in the newly-opened mall were already familiar to Owensboro, having moved there from their previous locations; some simply opened a second location. This included Sears, J.C. Penney’s and Anderson’s, as well as Levinson’s, Baynham’s, Behr, Interstate and Radio Shack, among others. The fourth anchor store — Bacons — was a new one to me, and it took me a long time to get used to that weird name.
As an ad proofreader, it was my job to know how to spell Borjesson’s, Topps & Trowsers and Pappagallo, even though I never shopped at any of those stores.
There was no real food court — a mistake, in my opinion, then and now — but shoppers could enjoy ice cream from Baskin-Robbins, soup and sandwiches at a small and short-lived Moonlite branch, or a cafeteria-style buffet at Morrison’s. Not sure they counted as places to eat, but there was also a Swiss Colony, with its selection of cheeses and sausages, and a General Nutrition store.
The main thing I remember about Woolsey’s Toys — besides the novel idea of a store that sold nothing but toys — was my experience several years after the mall’s opening, when I volunteered to monitor The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree. It was my job to help shoppers find the appropriate “angels” — children — if they had a preference for a boy or girl, a certain age range, an only child or a family. It was a rewarding task, but one that was made annoyingly memorable thanks to the electronic toys that were placed in the front of Woolsey’s, just a few feet to my left. I especially remember a battery-operated toy dog that barked — constantly. If you’ve never experienced the harmony of Christmas carols piped in through a mall’s loudspeaker, punctuated by a high-pitched, incessant “Arf! Arf! Arf! Arf! Arf! Arf!” — well, you can’t really appreciate the bliss of a “silent night” when the batteries finally ran down.
In later years, of course, as stores closed, the main lure of the mall, for myself and many others, was as a safe, climate-controlled place to walk. Even that attraction was eventually denied us as the early-opening hours for walkers were discontinued.
So what does the future hold for Towne Square Mall? This is just my personal opinion, but I know it is one shared by many: I would love to see one of the anchor store spaces repurposed as a vibrant senior center. The location is ideal, with plenty of parking, and the now-empty shops could realistically soon come to life again with stores, cafes, maybe an auxiliary medical center, a public library branch, barber and beauty shops, a bank, a bookstore, stores that sell clothing suitable for a more modest older generation …
After all, a rising tide lifts all boats.
I don’t know what the future holds. But as I remember that old logo with the Roman-numeral clock, I hope time brings Towne Square Mall back to life again.
