This year’s Black History Month celebration will look a bit different than previous years, according to H. L. Neblett Community Center recreational director Larry Owens, but it will be just as meaningful.
“The Hill We Climb” Black History Month program was postponed until Sunday due to bad weather, and is sponsored by the H. L. Neblett Community Center, Northwest Neighborhood Alliance and the Owensboro Black Expo.
This year’s program, Owens said, will be different from other years due to COVID-19. It will be a drive-in where attendees may park their vehicles and tune into a specified radio station to listen to speakers and presentations.
“This year’s Black History celebration presented a special challenge because of the COVID situation and not being able to have normal type programs like what usually goes on during the month of February,” he said.
While Owens said this year is particularly important to uphold and celebrate Black history, he also said that it should be celebrated all the time.
“I think it’s important all the time, not only for Black people, but for any people to know their heritage,” he said. “The history of Black people is very important and it’s very important that our young people have a positive identity of themselves and know that we, as Black people, have contributed to many things in this county and to the world.”
Owens said the title of the program was inspired by the poem, “The Hill We Climb” written by Amanda Gorman who read it during President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.
Gorman is the youngest poet to present at a U.S. presidential inauguration and is the first National Youth Poet Laureate.
“We found the meaning of the poem very inspiring especially in the times with the things that have been happening,” Owens said. “We feel like that’s a big way to be reflective of the Black experience and the American experience, as a whole, really.”
The poem, “The Hill We Climb” will also be presented during the program Sunday, read by Kaysia Harrington, a local resident who was recently accepted into Harvard University.
Regardless of the postponement and having to be innovative with how to hold a gathering for the program this year due to COVID-19, Owens said he anticipates a good turnout.
“I’m expecting a good turnout because of the uniqueness of the style that the program is and the fact that people haven’t been able to get out and see other people,” he said. Even though they won’t be socially mingling, still, they will all be there in one location and we’ll be out of the house and hopefully, it’s going to be a bright, good-weathered day to get out and celebrate.”
The program will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Owensboro Sportscenter parking lot on Parrish Avenue.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
