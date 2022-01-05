For refugees evacuating Afghanistan, leaving was not an easy feat. Many spent days hiding away as the Taliban took control of the country, looking for the right opportunity to get to the airport in Kabul.
Many left behind entire lives and families within just days notice when the country fell to the Taliban in August.
For the nearly 180 Afghan refugees and parolees that have arrived in Owensboro since October, most were individuals or immediate family members of individuals who worked to assist the U.S. military.
Kanishka Safi was one such individual, having worked as an IT specialist on various projects for the U.S. Army since 2018.
When the Taliban invaded Kabul — Afghanistan’s capital and largest city — in August, Stafi said he was in his office.
Around 8 that morning, he said he began receiving a horde of phone calls asking where he was and telling him he should get home to avoid any danger.
“I left my car at the office too, because I was so surprised since the Taliban entered Afghanistan, especially in the capital,” he said. “Everything suddenly happened, so I just tried to get home.”
Stafi said he went into hiding for several days before finally receiving word that he would receive a Special Immigrant Visa to evacuate the country from the U.S. Embassy.
He said many people who were working for international organizations and the U.S. military immediately sought to leave the country, but it was very difficult.
“There was no flights, there’s no cars, everything was blocked, the border was blocked,” he said.
On Aug. 25, he said he was finally able to board a plane to Germany, where he stayed for 10 days before being transported to the U.S.
Stafi said that after his evacuation, members of the Taliban went to his home looking for him, even visiting his family’s home and asking for his whereabouts.
“The Taliban has come to my house, and they took my car,” he said. “They also broke in some of my doors. It’s not happening to me, just; I have been receiving reports from Afghanistan from my colleagues, from
my relatives.”
And the difficulties persist for those who remain in the country, he said.
Ahmad Bilal Badaan, another refugee who has been able to receive housing in Owensboro with his wife and four children, worked at the airport with NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) forces and U.S. military forces.
“If you work with the U.S. Army or NATO, your life is in danger in Afghanistan,” he said.
Badaan assisted with the evacuation process for refugees leaving Afghanistan.
After days of trying to enter the airport in Kabul with his family, Badaan was finally able to evacuate.
“Bringing the family was a challenge to the airport because outside the airport, there were thousands of people at every gate trying to get to the airport,” he said, through the assistance of a translator, Khaibar Shafaq. “The family came many times to the airport, and they waited nights outside, but they couldn’t get in.”
After several days, the family was finally able to arrange a vehicle to pick them up and take them inside the airport gates.
Once inside, however, he said they waited another two nights before the attack on the Kabul airport on Aug. 26. The family was immediately evacuated, along with others, on Aug. 27.
Once the family arrived in the U.S., Badaan said they stayed in a military base for two-and-a-half months in Wisconsin before finally making it to Owensboro, where they remained in a hotel for a month.
The family received a more permanent housing arrangement just two weeks ago, he said, and are happy and safe, and that is all that matters right now.
Muhammad Sabir came to the U.S by himself, leaving everyone and everything he knew.
Sabir worked as an IT specialist for the Afghan Defense Ministry alongside American forces.
Sabir said he went to the airport six days after the capital city collapsed, and he was informed he would be able to evacuate.
Once through the first gate at the airport in Kabul, he said he and many others ran into difficulties, being stuck several days in the first gate, along with at least 2,000 others, many of whom either did not have proper documentation to evacuate.
When U.S. forces began the screening process to get people through the second gate, he said the crowd of people stormed towards the gate, trying to get through.
“But out of the 2,000 people that were there, only 13 of us were brought in, and the rest of the people were moved back,” Sabir said through the assistance of Shafaq.
Once he was finally able to evacuate, Sabir said he spent 76 days at a military base in Virginia before finally making it to Owensboro to begin a new life.
Abdul Majid, who lives in the same residence as Sabir, was a newlywed when he evacuated Afghanistan. He had to leave his wife behind.
Majid worked for the National Security of Afghanistan under the direction of the U.S. Marines.
He worked to transport evacuees to the airport for more than a week following the collapse.
“For more than a week, we didn’t sleep because it was 4 hours of operation,” he said through the assistance of Shafaq.
Majid was on the other side of the airport from the explosion on Aug. 26 and was evacuated on Aug. 27, leaving behind his wife.
“The only things I was able to bring were the clothes on my back. I was not able to bring my wife, my clothes, my brothers, my family — they all remain in the country,” he said through Shafaq. “It was not easy to make this decision because, on one side, we were the soldiers, and we were on duty, so our first priority was duty at the time and securing people to move into the airport. I had to make this tough decision — to be on duty or to secure my wife or to being here. I choose to … help the people. It was not easy for me, it was a tough decision, and now I’m here with no family.”
