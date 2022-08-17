Grammy-winning rock band The Kentucky Headhunters and Academy of Country Music Award-winning country rock group Confederate Railroad are headed to the RiverPark Center.
The bands will perform on the same bill for a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Rich Jorn, executive director of the RiverPark Center, is excited to share the news about the performance, which has been on hold due to The Kentucky Headhunters performing with Hank Williams, Jr. at Beaver Dam.
“We’ve kind of had this (show) in the bag for a long time,” Jorn said. “It’s fun to finally see something that we’ve been excited about and looking forward to sharing with everybody.”
Described by Billboard as “the great American rock ‘n’ roll band,” The Kentucky Headhunters released its first effort “Pickin’ On Nashville” in 1989, winning a Grammy for Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal while also receiving a nomination for Best New Artist at the 33rd Annual Grammy Awards.
The band’s first two records — “Pickin’ on Nashville” and “Electric Barnyard” — made the top three on the U.S. Billboard Top Country Albums chart and top 50 on the U.S. Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.
The Kentucky Headhunters’ recent record, “That’s a Fact Jack!,” was released in October.
Founded in the late 1980s, Confederate Railroad made a dent in the music scene after signing with Atlantic Records in 1992, and its self-titled debut album was certified 2-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and spawned a number of hit country singles including “Jesus and Mama,” “Queen of Memphis” and “When You Leave That Way You Can Never Go Back.”
The band’s follow up record “Notorious” in 1994 reached similar success and included the top 10 country hit “Daddy Never Was the Cadillac Kind.”
In the same year, the group was nominated for Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal for their song “Trashy Women” at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards.
Jorn has had the opportunity to work with both bands before and feels the concert is a can’t-miss opportunity.
“You can’t go wrong with Southern rock,” he said. “...They’re just great musicians, easy to work with, put on a heck of a show, love their fans — everything we want.”
Presale tickets will be available today, Aug. 17 through Aug. 21 with public tickets going on sale at 9 a.m. Aug. 22.
Those interested in the presale can get early access tickets by using the code KHH.
Tickets are available at riverparkcenter.org or by calling 270-687-2770.
