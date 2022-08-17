KENTUCKY HEADHUNTERS PIC 1

The Kentucky Headhunters will be performing at the RiverPark Center on March 11, 2023, with Confederate Railroad.

 Photo submitted.

Grammy-winning rock band The Kentucky Headhunters and Academy of Country Music Award-winning country rock group Confederate Railroad are headed to the RiverPark Center.

The bands will perform on the same bill for a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023.

