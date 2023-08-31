Jim Johnson was born a century too late.
He was a gunfighter in a time when it was just a hobby.
Johnson called himself “the last of the pistoleros.”
He said if he had lived a century earlier, “I would have been either a mighty good lawman or a mighty good rustler.”
What he was was a security guard with the Ira E. Clark Detective Agency of Evansville, after working 35 years for Whirlpool.
He said he had also been a town marshal in Grandview, Indiana, and a former deputy sheriff in Warrick County, Indiana.
“Mr. Johnson,” as we all called him, was the security guard at the Messenger-Inquirer in the late 1970s.
He wore a Colt .45 on his hip.
And the buckle of his gun belt turned into a dagger when he slipped it out of the leather.
Johnson liked to talk.
And I liked to listen.
His wife Velma shared his love of the Old West.
They were both fast-draw artists, competing in contests around the country.
He said he was 0.02 second faster than her.
“Even if I got her, she’d drop the hammer and still get me before she hit the ground,” Johnson said.
She agreed.
“It ain’t always the man who gets off the first shot,” he said. “ ‘Cause he’s in a hurry when he gets that first shot off and nine times out of 10, it’ll be a clean miss.”
The man who takes his time will likely survive the gunfight, Johnson told me.
Velma Johnson said, “If there’s such a thing as reincarnation, I must have lived back in that time.”
He felt the same way.
Johnson said he bought his first Colt .45 more than 40 years before.
“I saved my pennies for more than a year” to buy it, he said.
But shells were expensive, so he started Rebel Enterprises near Reed, making ammunition.
By the time we were talking, he said he was making more than 100 different types of bullets.
“I figure a family that shoots together stays together,” Johnson philosophized. “ ‘Cause they’re afraid to do anything else.”
He said he had studied Old West gunfighters and “Your average gunman at that time would be 22.5 years old.”
They didn’t live long.
Johnson lived to 66, dying on July 8, 1985.
I still miss him and his stories.
