Newspapers in the Roaring ‘20s were filled with tales of gangsters.
And Owensboro was no different.
The front page of the Owensboro Inquirer on Feb. 26, 1926, carried a banner headline that read, “Desperado Escapes To Evansville.”
A slightly smaller headline read, “John Milburn, Drink Crazed, Spirited Away By Friend After Wounding 3 Officers.”
It was the worst shooting of policemen in the history of Owensboro.
Newspapers back then didn’t use words like “allegedly.”
And that story was filled with action, like Milburn supposedly saying he wouldn’t be taken alive.
The newspaper said Milburn, 30, was “an ex-convict and a leader of east side gangland.”
He went to see his ex-girlfriend, Mary King, at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Second and Center streets.
The newspaper said Milburn told King, 23, he was going to kill her.
But she knocked his arm up and the bullet struck her above the right shoulder blade.
Police found Milburn at a home at Ninth Street and Leitchfield Road.
When they started up the stairs, the paper said, Milburn came down firing a gun in each hand.
Sixty-one-year-old Charles Hayes or Hays, it was spelled both ways in the story, was shot in the hip, and James Walker, 37, and Allen Wilson, 38, were shot in the legs.
All injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.
But Hays died of his injuries on July 16.
He’s believed to have been the last Owensboro policeman to die by gunfire.
Milburn’s friend, J.L. Snead, was charged with helping him escape.
So, to help his case, Snead went to Evansville, picked up Milburn and delivered him to Owensboro police.
Milburn’s right thumb had been hit by the exchange of gunfire, and he needed immediate attention.
The story ran in newspapers all over the country.
Milburn pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity because of “drink and dope.”
He was convicted of murder in Hayes’ death on Feb. 15, 1927, and sentenced to life in prison.
But in August 1935, Gov. Ruby Laffoon pardoned Milburn and scores of other prisoners, and he came home to Owensboro.
In 1973, Milburn’s attorney, Elmer L. Brown, said that he was still living and “he has been a good citizen ever since.”
