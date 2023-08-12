So there I was in the United Kingdom, having recently enjoyed a Harry Potter-themed tour that wound through the streets of Edinburgh, in and out of deeply-shaded cemeteries and past ancient buildings that looked strange and suspiciously familiar all at once.
I’m ordinarily not a big souvenir person, believing my own memories are actually the best way to remember my travels (with photographs being a close second), but there are some occasions that deserve a genuine physical memento as a tribute to the adventure.
And this was one of those moments.
I knew what I wanted even before I found a store that sold them. I wanted a magic wand.
Let’s be honest: I’ve always wanted a magic wand, long before Harry Potter ever came along. I mean, who among us has never desired the power to make wishes come true or to make things happen?
This trip had indeed been a magical experience (no wand required), but I was determined to make the most of this opportunity and buy a souvenir that, yes, I could have ordered online from home, or bought in probably a million gift shops anywhere in the United States, but I wanted a magic wand from the land that inspired the story of “the boy who lived,” the boy who discovered that friendship, loyalty and courage are the greatest of all magics.
Yes, I wanted a magic wand.
And I wanted to pick it out myself — despite Ollivander’s solemn proclamation that “the wand chooses the wizard.”
And so it was that I walked slowly back and forth in front of a magnificent display of magic wands. I looked at each wand carefully, noting the intricate carvings and designs, before reading the delicate placards in front of each box that identified to which character that particular wand belonged.
I was secretly relieved that I did not care for the wands belonging to Voldemort, Malfoy, Bellatrix or an unnamed Death Eater … and slightly worried that I also wasn’t attracted to the wands of Dumbledore, McGonagall or even Harry Potter himself.
I was somewhat disconcerted to realize I kinda liked the wand of Severus Snape, until I comforted myself with the reminder that it turned out in the end that he was not what he seemed, which I often think might be true about myself as well.
The wand of Sirius Black was nice, and Ron’s was fine, but neither of them were quite right. I wished I liked Luna and Neville’s wands better than I did.
But then — ah, the wand really did make its choice.
I knew it the moment I saw it: This was the wand for me.
I didn’t move, I didn’t pick it up or even touch it. I just stood there, silently gazing at the wand before me, unaware at first that my friend had drifted over from where he had been examining a display of books to stand beside me.
“You have to get Hermione’s wand,” he said, matter-of-factly. “She’s a smart girl. Like you.”
And so I picked up the wand — the wand of Hermione Granger, the girl who loved books and learning, the girl who understood the difference between knowing the right thing and doing the right thing.
I carried that wand across the ocean and all the way home, and I bought a pretty stand on which it is now displayed.
Every once in a while, I pick up my wand, ever so gently, and I wave my wand, ever so gently, and I wish for good things, ever so gently, ever so powerfully.
And then I do my best to make those wishes come true.
