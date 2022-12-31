As I gaze toward the new year on the horizon, I am mindful of the tracks of my years.
Earlier this week, the view out my front door offered the perfect analogy for that reflection.
A “white Christmas” had covered my yard and the neighborhood and, so far as I could see, the whole wide world with a soft, smooth blanket of snow.
In the days that followed, my neighbors’ yards remained pristine and pure.
My yard was a mess.
What happened was this: Anticipating that birds and other wildlife would have trouble finding food, I had filled my bird feeder to the brim with a mixture of seeds, corn, grains and “milo and millet,” whatever those are, before the snow began to fall. I also have a suet cake “cage,” but regretfully had only a couple of suet cakes on hand, but I added one of those as well.
Sure enough, by the next morning, my feeder and the ground below were covered with birds. Mostly starlings or blackbirds or whatever those things are, along with a few cardinals, but a few brave (or desperate) sparrows and finches darted in and out as well.
I watched the seed level go down, down, down as the birds pecked and poked their way through the supply. The suet cake disappeared completely.
So I waddled awkwardly back outside to fill up the feeder and insert my final suet cake, leaving a trail of footprints back and forth from my porch to the tree.
Again, I watched from the window as the birds swooped down to vacuum up the bounty.
But in the meantime, inspiration had struck. I could do better!
With no recipe on hand and only the vaguest idea of what might work, I dumped a heap of birdseed into a large mixing bowl, then added a big glop of peanut butter. I had some pecans on hand so I added some of those as well, along with some stale Cheerios, a packet of oatmeal and the broth from my crockpot, where I had been slow-cooking a roast.

Thanks to the recent pandemic, I have a healthy supply of plastic gloves on hand, so I shimmied a pair onto my hands and began to work this mixture together, kneading and squeezing and mashing it into lumpy, bumpy sort of dough. Then I scooped out a handful, rolled it into a ball and pressed it out — a seedburger, if you will.
Toddling back out to the feeder, I added this patty to the wire suet cake holder.
The birds went wild.
Well, I mean, they were already wild, so far as that goes, but I mean, they gobbled up my seedburgers with more enthusiasm than I had ever seen my kids demonstrate at any meal I have ever cooked for them. Obviously, I’ve been playing to the wrong audience all these years.
Anyway, as the day went on, I kept going back outside, replacing the seedburgers as they were depleted. Back and forth I went, leaving trails of sloshy footprints, which quickly were surrounded in the snow by thousands of footprints of hundreds of birds.
By the next morning, footprints of bunnies, squirrels and who-knows-what (I’m not Daniel Boone) also crisscrossed the snow in my yard.
I gazed somewhat longingly at the yards of my neighbors, which remained beautiful, sparkling and smooth, while mine was a churned-up, chaotic, muddy mess.
But after giving the matter further thought, I realized this was actually a meaningful lesson as the old year ends and a new year begins. Just as the snow eventually melted away, so too will the years of our lives. It’s what happened in the meantime that matters.
I have often found it too easy to sit on the sidelines, or just look out the window, and admire what I imagine to be the pristine perfection of my life.
Because I’ve learned that when I try to do good, when I try to make a difference, real life can become messy.
But maybe … just maybe … the mess is the majesty.
