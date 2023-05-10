NASHVILLE SONGWRITER PIC 1

Billy Montana, pictured, will host the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s “The Nashville Songwriter: Hitmakers” event at 7 p.m. Thursday on the facility’s Michael E. Horn Family Foundation Outdoor Stage. The event will include fellow musicians and songwriters Bobby Tomberlin and Steve Dean.

 Photo by Laura Purtee Productions

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Billy Montana will host the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s “The Nashville Songwriter: Hitmakers” event at 7 p.m. Thursday on the facility’s Michael E. Horn Family Foundation Outdoor Stage.

The series, which focuses on both hitmakers and those searching for their first hit, highlights the stories and lives of those “working to create the soundtrack of America” by featuring several songwriters from the Music City to offer backstories on their work and share personal experiences that shaped their material.

